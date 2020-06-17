Manish Chaudhari Praises Sushmita Sen For Pulling Off Difficult Scenes In 'Aarya'

Actor Manish Chaudhari who is all set to play the role of Shekhawat in the upcoming show, Aarya, shared a picture on social media along with actress Sushmita Sen. Apart from sharing the still from the show, the actor even expressed his happiness of working with former Miss Universe and recalled his scenes with the actress in the upcoming series. The actor praised Sushmita, who is set to make her digital debut with the show, for pulling off each scene with utmost sincerity.

Manish Chaudhari praises Sushmita Sen's acting skills

The Mohenjo Daro actor shared the still on his Twitter handle where the two can be seen indulging in a conversation. While captioning the post, the actor wrote that without trust, the actors are nothing. He wrote that the two have shot several difficult scenes together and he was astonished to see that the actress pulled off every scene so openly. He even praised the beauty of the actress and wrote that Sushmita is just gorgeous and even asked her to keep up that energy and enthusiasm in her which at the end of the day matters for an actor.

Vhad so many difficult scenes 2gether.V went toe 2 toe,hands on throats,guns blazing!U were so open&embrcing & UR OH So Gorgeous.ActorsInArms.🤝Kp with that energy&enthusiasm!At D end of D day that’s what takes us over D line. Much💓Till we play again!🤼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/4hFLSnWx1a — Manish Chaudhari (@ManishC_Actor) June 17, 2020

Earlier, Sushmita took to her Instagram page and introduced co-actor Manish Chaudhari's character - Shekhawat, in the web series Aarya. The actress also showered praises on Chaudhari for the actor he is, and the "discipline, focus and the controlled intensity" he possesses. "Yet in real life is the gentlest soul...an absolute Gentleman!! I will forever cherish the grace he showed me in the most difficult of Scenes!! I can't wait to work with him again...so much to learn!!! Here's wishing you every happiness & success, you so richly deserve Manish!! Sen captioned the post.

Aarya is an upcoming crime drama series that is created by filmmaker Ram Madhvani, best known for directing the critically acclaimed movie, Neerja. Aarya stars an ensemble cast of Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx O'Nell, Namit Das, Sugandha Garg, Manish Choudhary among others in pivotal roles. Both Sushmita and Chandrachur are returning to the screen after a long hiatus. The series is co-directed by Madhvani with Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat.

The trailer of Aarya was unveiled a week ago, and it has crossed 23 million views within a week since fans are all excited for Sushmita's acting comeback after five years. In this series, she will be seen essaying the role of a strong woman, who is a mother to three children and the wife of a businessman. The web series will be released on Disney + Hotstar on June 19, 2020.

