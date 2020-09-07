Suzy And Nam Joo Hyuk In ‘sweet’ Stills Of Upcoming Drama ‘Start-Up’

Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk will be starring in a new drama Start-Up and the recent stills shared by the makers are doing the rounds on the internet. The drama will tell the tale of aspiring innovators, trying to make it big in a fictitious Silicon Valley by the name of Sandbox. The drama stills were received well by the potential viewers of Start-Up K-drama.

Suzy and Nam Joo Hyuk in sweet stills of Start-Up K-drama

The drama is being put together by writer Park Hye Ryun who has previously worked in a drama like I Hear Your Voice. Start-Up is directed by Oh Choong Hwan, who has previously worked on drama Hotel Del Luna. The director-writer has worked together on While Your Were Sleeping, which was a highly rated drama starring Suzy and Lee Jung Suk.

Start-Up Korean drama cast

The makers have already released a short teaser for the drama with the four main characters on the forefront. There have been posters shared by the makers of Start-Up as well. However, the makers shared some in-story stills with the two leads. In the pictures, one can see Suzy in the shoes of Seo Dal Mi and Nam Joo Hyuk as Nam Do San.

The promo photos show the two smiling at each other at different locations. There is a day time picture in which the two are standing at a bus stop and then there is a night picture where the two can be seen sitting in a serene background. The drama will soon release on tvN, as per reports.

Check out the still from the drama-

On the work front

One the other hand, Suzy has penned a novel and is discussing a short film on the same. During a live broadcast interview with Lancôme YouTube channel, Suzy revealed her upcoming project. The literal title of the short drama is If My Stuff Is Still at Your Place, We Haven’t Broken Up. The short drama will star Suzy and Nam Yoon Soo in the lead role. It is being helmed by director Kim Ji Woon.

