SWAT Cast: Everything You Need To Know About The Characters From The Popular Series

American TV show S.W.A.T. is an action drama show based on the 1975 television series of the same name. The series is currently airing its fourth season with two more episodes awaiting release. The series centers on Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, who is a Los Angeles local and former Marine. Hondo has been tapped to lead a new "last stop" Special Weapons and Tactics unit. Hondo's deep loyalty not only to his "brothers in blue" but also to the people they serve makes him particularly qualified to lead the team and build a bridge between the force and the community.

Also read: 'Step Up 4' Cast And The Characters They Play In The 2012 Scott Speer 3D Dance Film

More about SWAT cast

Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson

Shemar Moore plays the character of Hondo, a Los Angeles native who was promoted to team leader in a blatant attempt to ease the tensions between the community and the LAPD. Shemar Moore is best known for his roles in the TV series Criminal Minds and Birds of Prey. Moore has also won a Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series" for his work on The Young and the Restless.

Stephanie Sigman as Captain Jessica Cortez

Stephanie Sigman plays the character of Captain Jessica Cortez, Commanding Officer of the LAPD Metropolitan Division and Hondo's lover, and then former lover. Stephanie is best known for her role in the TV series Narcos and movies like Spectre, Going Under and Pioneer. Sigman also appeared in the film Annabelle: Creation.

Also read: 'Name That Tune' Cast: Know The Esteemed Actors And Their Characters

Alex Russell as Jim Street

Alex Russell plays the character of Jim Street, a new transfer from the Long Beach Police Department whose mother is in prison for murdering her abusive husband. Alex Russell is an Australian actor, who is best known for starring in the films Chronicle and Believe Me.

Lina Esco as Christina "Chris" Alonso

Lina Esco plays the character of Christina "Chris" Alonso, a former canine officer and (originally) one of the two females assigned to S.W.A.T. Lina Esco is best known for her portrayal of Katie Vega in the TV show Cane. She has also appeared in movies like London, Kingshighway, LOL, and Free the Nipple.

Kenny Johnson as Dominique Luca

Kenny Johnson plays the character of Dominique Luca, a third-generation S.W.A.T officer. Johnson is known for his roles as Detective Curtis Lemansky in The Shield, Butch "Burner" Barnes in Pensacola: Wings of Gold, Detective Ham Dewey in Saving Grace and Herman Kozik in Sons of Anarchy. The actor has also played the characters of Matt Webb in Prime Suspect, and Caleb Calhoun in Bates Motel.

Also read: Seal Team Cast: All You Need To Know About The Characters From The Popular CBS Series

Jay Harrington as David "Deacon" Kay

Jay Harrington plays the character of David "Deacon" Kay, a ten-year veteran of the S.W.A.T. team who was passed over for promotion in favour of Hondo. He is best known for his role as the titular character in the ABC sitcom Better Off Ted. He has also appeared in recurring roles in TV shows like Desperate Housewives, Private Practice etc.

David Lim as Victor Tan

David Lim plays the character of Victor Tan, a former officer with the LAPD Vice Squad. David is best known for his portrayal of Sebastian Chen in the second season of the ABC thriller Quantico. David has also appeared in minor roles in TV shows like Castle, 90210, Supergirl, Criminal Minds etc

More about S.W.A.T's cast

The SWAT cast also includes Patrick St. Esprit as Robert Hicks, who played a recurring character in season one but has had a main role since, while Amy Farrington joined the cast of SWAT as Piper Lynch in season three as the main character and is a recurring character in season four. Actor Lou Ferrigno Jr. has played the recurring character of Donovan Rocker since season one of the show while Deshae Frost as Darryl Henderson, Cathy Cahlin Ryan as Dr. Wendy Hughes and Obba Babatundé as Daniel Harrelson Sr. joined the cast as guests eventually becoming recurring characters. In the latest episode of S.W.A.T, the tv show saw the joining of Chicago Med actress Norma Kuhling who was playing the character of Nora Fowler.

Also read: 'The Flash' Season 7 Cast List And The Characters They Play In The Latest Season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.