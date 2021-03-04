Seal Team Cast: All You Need To Know About The Characters From The Popular CBS Series

The CBS series titled Seal Team has garnered tremendous popularity due to its high-intensity drama. The entire series is based on the life of Navy SEALS who plan and execute certain missions as the episodes go by. The high stakes missions and various complications have led to the popularity of the show and the characters playing the roles. Thus, here is an overview on some of the characters and cast from the Seal Team.

Seal Team cast

David Boreanaz plays Jason Hayes

David plays one of the pivotal roles of Jason Hayes in the drama series. Prior to this series, he has also lent his voice for Hal Jordan/Green Lantern in the Justice League Animated Series film. He also guest-starred in a small role on Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The actor also has been affiliated with directing a few projects.



Max Thieriot plays Clay Spencer

Max plays one of the young guys on the squad as Clay Spencer. Max initially shot to popularity after he debuted into the film line opposite Kristen Stewart in the film Catch That Kid. Since then, the actor has acted in a couple of films including Point Break and House At The End Of The Street, in which he was cast opposite Jennifer Lawrence. The actor also works in independent films, according to CBS.

Neil Brown Jr plays Ray Perry

Neil Brown plays one of the toughest members in the squad as Ray Perry. As an artist, the actor was first introduced to performing arts at a very young age. He is attributed to working in popular series like The Walking Dead, Suits and Weeds. He also went on to act in the Oscar-nominated film Straight outta Compton.

Toni Trucks plays Lisa Davis

Toni Trucks plays one of the most pivotal characters in the Seal Team as Lisa Davis. As an actor, she has varied experience in the field having started out with theatre in her initial days. She landed her first show as a lead in the series Barbershop. From there, the actor went on to star in several prominent roles.



Jessica Pare plays Mandy Ellis

Jessica Pare plays the role of Mandy Ellis in the series Seal Team and is one of the most important members of the squad. She initially became a rising star after her performance as Megan Draper in the Emmy Award-winning show, Mad Men. Her performance of the song Zou Bisou became so popular that it went on to become the number 1 song on the Billboard worldwide chart at the time.

