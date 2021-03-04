'Name That Tune' Cast: Know The Esteemed Actors And Their Characters

Name That Tune, a 1950s music game show is getting a 2021 reboot. The new show premiered on January 6, 2021. The original show aired on television from 1952 to 1985. FOX studios announced a reboot for the show on November 19, 2021. The show has brought together two renowned names of Hollywood to make the cast of Name That Tune. The cast members consist of a host, a bandleader and the main band.

Who is the female host on Name That Tune?

The cast of Name That Tune includes Jane Krakowski as the female host. She is well known for her character in NBC's 30 Rock as Jenna Maroney. She is an Emmy-nominated actor and has received the 7th Critics Choice Television Award for her supporting role in the comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and the 61st Drama Desk Award, 'Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical' for her role in She Loves Me.

Who is the Bandleader on Name That Tune?

Randy Jackson is the bandleader on Name That Tune. He has worked in the music industry since the 1980s. Randy Jackson plays the piano on the show, leading the rest of the band into playing the correct tune. He has formerly worked as a judge on American Idol. He is a grammy-winning artist, who can also play the bass guitar.

What are the rules of Name That Tune?

The game show includes two contestants who will be given the opportunity to listen to the instrumental version of a song and have to guess the correct name of the tune within the given time limit. In each round, the contestants get to win a certain amount of money from starting from $1,000. If a contestant doesn't guess the right tune, their opponent can steal the point.

There are also several special rounds like 'By Request', 'Bid-a-note', 'Mixtape', 'Remix'd', 'Spin Me Round', 'Title Track', and 'On Shuffle'. Each of the rounds has a special purpose and a separate set of rules. The final round is called 'Golden Medley' in which a contestant gets the chance to win $100,000 USD. The game show is available to stream on Hulu and Tubi. Name That Tune consists of 10 episodes, each episode has two sets of different contestants, which last for an hour.

