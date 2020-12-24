'Sweet Home' Ending Explained: Know If Cha Hyun-soo Will Become Human And More

Sweet Home is a recently released South Korean series on Netflix. It stars Song Kang as Cha Hyun-soo, Lee Jin-Wook as Pyeon Sang-Wook, Lee Si-young as Seo Yi-kyeong, with Lee Do-Hyun, Go Mini-si, Park Gyu-young, Kim Kap-soo, and others. The horror drama show has caught much attention of the viewers. It is based on Line Webtoon’s digital comic of the same name by Kim Kan-bi and Hwang Young-chan.

Sweet Home season 1 consists of 10 episodes. The final episode has raised many questions about the characters and the future of the series. So here is the ending of Sweet Home explained.

Also Read | 'Mandalorian' Season 2 Ending Explained: What Happens To Grogu At The End?

Sweet Home ending explained

There are several scenes in Sweet Home final episode that need an explanation. From Lee Eun-Hyunk’s bleeding nose to the return of Sang-Wook, Sweet Home ending consists of various aspects of the show. It also hints at Cha Hyun-soo being a human again.

Lee Eun-hyuk chases Cha Hyun-soo to stop him from facing the soldiers but fails to do so. He decides to stay in the falling building instead of joining the group in the bunker. However, as he listens to music and rumble begins to come down around him, his nose starts to pour out blood. It is a sign that he could be infected and is now experiencing ‘The Golden Hour’ along with possibly getting special healing abilities. It is expected that Lee Eun-hyuk would have the power before the collapse and survive it.

Also Read | Angel Beats Ending Explained: Know How Otonashi Tried To Find Peace Before He Died

Also Read | 'I Am Not Okay With This' Ending Explained: What Happens To Sydney?

Sweet Home ending explained reddit

Reddit has been one of the top platforms for discussions on series, movies and more. Several users tried to figure out the finale of this horror drama show. People put out their perspective on Sweet Home ending explained reddit about Cha Hyun-soo’s future.

A user argues that the series is about Cha Hyun-soo and his transformation from a depressed boy to a strong man. The character becomes a monster in the finale to save his friends. However, even after turning into a beast, he has human emotions. It is said that creatures are technically “satisfied humans” who become monsters to fulfill some kind of desire.

Once that desire is earned, they turn into an egg and hatch into a humanoid figure with no emotions. But the reason for which Hyun-soo became a monster was selfless. So, it is expected that he can feel emotions as he listened to the song and remembered everything.

An important part of the ending of Sweet Home is the comeback of Sang-woo. The character is on the verge of death but is seen in the final scene in military gear and an armored truck escorting Cha Hyun-soo. It is speculated to be a time-lapse in the scenes as Hyun-soo’s bullet wounds are healing. The Sang-Wook in the final sequence might not be the real one. It could be a monster in his skin, which leaves more exploring for the second season.

Also Read | 'Klaus' Ending Explained: Why Does Claus Reunite With Jesper On Christmas Eve?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.