Sweet Magnolias Ending Explained; Romance, Anger, Accidents And A Cliffhanger

Sweet Magnolias is a drama web series starring JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley among others. It is based on Sweet Magnolias books, which were written by Sheryl Woods. The movies were made into a Netflix series, whose first season saw its end recently. Here is an explanation of Sweet Magnolias ending of the first season.

Sweet Magnolias ending explained

Sweet Magnolias Season 1 ending has the people of Serenity amidst high tensions as they also suffer a strain of relationships. Kyle has disappeared and Bill realises that he is not taking care of his family. His son is also feeling neglected, and all of this has led to Noreen and Kyle being such good friends.

Maddie becomes hopeful that the relationship between Bill and the children will get better. Tyler has been angry with his father for the affair and that has also affected his performance in baseball. This could have cost him his scholarship. Katie, too, feels neglected. Bill is ready to make amends.

Noreen’s leaving makes Helen and Dana Sue happy, but they are concerned that Maddie is getting soft on Bill. Her relationship with Cal also suffers due to Bill’s sudden return in Maddie’s life. Before Cal could voice out this problem to Maddie, another problem arises.

Cal tells Maddie that he wants her to meet Johnny, who is a scout, Johnny meets Tyler and tells him about his bright future. Tyler decides that he wants to focus on baseball and skip college. This is unacceptable to Maddie, and knowing that Cal was involved, they break into an argument. Dana Sue connects with a man after a long time but comes face to face with her husband, who does not want to divorce her. Ryan leaves, which hurts Helen but Eric’s return sparks a new possibility there.

Prom night shows Annie ditching Kyle and the latter spending time with Nellie, Jonathan’s sister. Jonathan with his friends Tyler, CeCe and Annie come back to the house finding Nellie and Kyle, and a fight erupts. Kyle storms out of the house.

On the other hand, Bill asks Maddie to take him back. Dana Sue talks to Issac about the possibility of his parentage. Helen and Eric are spending some quality time together. Suddenly, they get a call of a car accident. They are worried that it is Tyler who was driving but when they arrive at the scene, it is Kyle. The police tell them that there was another person in the car but it is not clear who it is.

Looking at the last scene, it is possible that the other person in the car is Nellie. Sweet Magnolias Season 2 will reveal who was with Kyle when the accident happened. A news portal claims that Sweet Magnolias Season 2 will release in 2021.

