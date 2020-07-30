'Marriage Boot Camp's' Tahiry Breaks Silence Over Video Of Her Getting Choked By Beau

Marriage Boot Camp actor Tahiry has been receiving several messages and comments from her fans after viewers watched her husband choke her on an episode for Marriage Boot Camp. People expressed concern for Tahiry and even asked about her well-being. Tahiry has finally broken her silence on the issue after the video went viral and several fans from all over asked about her. She released a statement through an Instagram post. In the post, she clearly stated the several comments she had been getting along with certain misconceptions about the show. She cleared up the doubts fans had about Marriage Boot Camp in the post and also thanked the ones who supported her through the tough time.

Tahiry breaks her silence on the video of her getting choked by her beau

Tahiry, in the post, wrote that she is aware and believes that most people have seen the viral video of her husband choking her. She continued that she has added her response for the same in the caption. The actress wrote that she is devastated by the fact the video will be shown to the world. However, she understands that this is the life she has chosen to live, as in implying to always be in front of the camera. She said - I have chosen to live my life (good... bad... and ugly) in front of the camera.

Further on, she spoke about certain doubts people had about the show Marriage Boot Camp. She mentioned that many people had been saying that the show was scripted. Addressing this, she claimed that the incident was not scripted and she would not play out such a horrific incident. She added that she herself has suffered physical abuse in the past and thus claimed that there is "no check big enough" for her to ever act or play that scene as it happened on Marriage Boot Camp.

She later closed her caption by thanking her fans for the immense support they have shown her. She revealed that she has been receiving several positive messages since the video had gone viral and she really appreciated the love she has been getting. As the caption ended, Tahiry asked for a moment of privacy from her fans and said that she will publically address this issue in detail after that.

