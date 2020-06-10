Are Sean Lowe And Catherine Still Together? Here’s Their Relationship Timeline

It has been witnessed earlier that couples who get hitched on The Bachelor often do not last and struggle to make it to the altar. But that was not the case for Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici as the couple tied the knot only a few months after they featured in season 17 of The Bachelor.

Lowe had previously featured in Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette and later appeared in the lead of The Bachelor in season 17 where he was branded as the 'Virgin Bachelor'. Here is a relationship timeline of Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici from season 17 of The Bachelor.

Sean Lowe and Catherine Guidici's relationship timeline:

The season 17 of The Bachelor kickstarted in 2013. Both Sean and Catherine did not land on a one-on-one date until week 6 of the show but the two shared a connection from the first week itself. During the finale of The Bachelor season 17 in March 2013, Catherine Giudici and Lindsay Yenter were the two finalists that Sean Lowe eventually chose. He ultimately broke up with Yenter and Catherine gave him a heartfelt letter, expressing her feelings towards him.

The two tied the knot in January 2014. Lowe and Giudici tied the knot in a live television event wedding in Santa Barbara. The couple then went on to star in the Celebrity Wife Swap show in 2014 where Sean Lowe swapped Catherine with former Bachelor Jason Mesnick.

The two also featured in the season six of Marriage Boot Camp in early 2016 before welcoming their first child on July 2, 2016. In 2018, 16 months after welcoming their first son Samuel Thomas, the couple welcomed their second son, Isaiah Hendrix Lowe on May 18, 2020. The family continued to expand in 2019 as they welcomed their first daughter, Mia Mejia Lowe.

How many Bachelor couples are still together?

Though there have been many instances where couples from The Bachelor do not end up together in the longer run, there also have been couples who made it through. Couples like Cryl Waddell-Evan Bass, Aaron Bass-Juelia Kinney and Jade Roper-Tanner Tolbert have been together for years since their appearance on the show. A spin-off series which looks back the past seasons of The Bachelor is also now being aired in the USA.

