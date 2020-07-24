WWE Officials Reject Drake Maverick’s 'Edge-Lita Parody To Consummate Marriage' Idea

Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle’s wedding featured live on the WWE when the NXT superstar was feuding with R-Truth for the WWE 24/7 Title. Their long rivalry produced some funny backstage moments and made the WWE Universe pay attention to a title they had previously dismissed. The plot between Drake Maverick and his wife was also scandalous as Renee Michelle refused to consummate their marriage until he was the champion.

Drake Maverick untimely won the championship and then he pitched an idea to WWE, which was shot down by the officials. While talking to Metro, Drake Maverick said that he wanted to do a parody of Edge and Lita’s controversial Live Sex Celebration. “The one I pitched was the live consummation celebration which was supposed to be a spoof on the Edge and Lita one, which was very PG but you could imagine Drake Maverick stripping off for his wife, trying to take his pants off and falling over, then getting back up like it didn’t happened,” added Drake Maverick.

Despite his idea getting rejected, Drake Maverick continued his feud with R-Truth and two exchanged the title multiple times. However, it all ended after Maverick was released by WWE before getting re-hired and moving to WWE NXT. Currently, he’s in a storyline with the WWE Cruiserweight Champion El Hijo del Fantasma and his team. Fans speculate that the two could face each other in the upcoming WWE NXT TakeOver PPV.

Drake Maverick’s WWE career

After working with promotions like Pro Wrestling: United Kingdom (IPW: UK), XWA Wrestling, Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, and various others, Drake Maverick signed a deal with WWE. He acted as the General Manager of WWE 205 Live before moving to WWE RAW and managing the tag team AOP (Akam and Rezar). Under Drake Maverick’s management, The AOP won the WWE RAW tag team championship and feuded with major WWE superstars.

After AOP went on a break, Drake Maverick started a storyline with WWE 24/7 champion R-Truth and their feud went on for months. He was released by the company in April 2020 but was rehired a month later. He competed in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament and ended up losing to El Hijo del Fantasma in the finals.

Image Source: WWE.com