My Christmas Love Cast: List All The Actors And The Characters They Play In The Movie

My Christmas Love is a classic romantic movie, which is a Hallmark channel original. This film first aired in the year 2016. The film was directed by Jeff Fisher, written by Garett Frawley and Brian Turner. The storyline of the movie about a hopeless romantic and fits in perfectly with the Christmas spirit. My Christmas Love's cast has quite a few prominent actors and if you're wondering about them keep reading to know about the cast of My Christmas Love here.

Read the details about the cast of My Christmas Love here:

Meredith Hagner as Cynthia Baker

Meredith Hanger plays the role of Cynthia. She plays the protagonist in My Christmas Love. The story revolves around Cynthia who goes through a break up just a few days before her sister's wedding. Cynthia is a romantic but can't seem to find the one for her. She receives a series of gifts from a secret admirer on each of the "12 days of Christmas" and is set out to find out who the anonymous suitor is. Hoping to find the love of her life.

Bobby Campo as Liam Pollok

Bobby Campo plays the role of Liam. Liam is one of the prominent My Christmas Love's characters.

He is shown as Cynthia's friend in the movie. When Cynthia asks Liam to be her plus one for the wedding, she thought she was taking a friend. But little did she know Liam liked her and saw this as an opportunity to ignite a love story.

Megan Park as Janet Baker

Megan Park plays the character of Janet Baker. Janet is Cynthia's sister who is about to get married. The two sisters pick up their bond when they meet up for the wedding during the holidays. Just like any other character in My Christmas Love, Janet's character in the movie is also quite sweet.

Gregory Harrison as Tom Baker

Tom Baker is the father of the two Baker sisters, Cynthia and Janet. This character is played by Gregory Harrison. Tom Baker on meeting with Cynthia and Liam mistakes the two for a couple but is quickly set straight by Cynthia. However, later in the movie, his mistake is seen to become the reality of the characters. Tom is loved by his daughters and is cared for by them deeply since the recent loss of his wife in the movie.

Aaron O'Connell as Scott Ericson

Aaron O'Connell plays the character of Scott Ericson. Scott is a friendly policeman in Cynthia's hometown. It's also revealed in the movie that Scott was Cynthia's first boyfriend, and isn't 100% over her. Cynthia thinks it is Scott who had been sending her the gifts but is proven wrong on the 12th day of Christmas.

Jeremy Glazer as Grant

Jeremy Glazer plays the role of Grant in the movie. Grant also happens to be one of the former boyfriends of Cynthia. Cynthia tries to access Scott and Grant to know which one of them had been sending her the gifts and eliminates Grant from the list upon her investigation.

Image Credit: @christmasbyemschen Instagram

