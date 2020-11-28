Daily Ent Recap For Nov 28: Priyanshu Painyuli's Wedding & Other News That Made Headlines

Many incidents took place in the entertainment industry today, that is on November 28. From Priyanshu Painyuli's wedding to Ahana Deol delivering twins, several events made it to the headlines. Here's the entertainment news of the day for you.

Priyanshu Painyuli employed COVID experts to ensure safety at his wedding

Priyanshu Painyuli recently tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Vandana Joshi. To ensure the safety of the guests at his wedding, he employed a team of COVID-19 experts. The team comprised of medical experts and had a sanitization tunnel at the entrance. It also had six sanitisation counters around the place. At Priyanshu Painyuli's wedding, the guests had to go through the mandatory temperature checks.

Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Abhinav Kohli blames her for not letting him meet their son Reyansh

Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband wrote a heartfelt message for their son Reyansh on his Instagram. He blamed Shweta for not letting him meet his son during Diwali or on his own birthday. He has been sharing a number of photos of his son saying that she has been keeping their son away from him after their separation.

The Mandalorian reveals Baby Yoda's real name

Fans of The Mandalorian have been adoring baby Yoda ever since he appeared on the screen. However, the show had never released baby Yoda's real name. Fans have been randomly calling the baby as Baby Yoda. Recently the fifth episode of the second season revealed its real name. The episode shed light on the child's backstory and it is called 'Grogu'.

Ahana Deol delivers twins

Amidst the lockdown, Ahana Deol was expecting babies with her husband Vaibhav Vohra. On November 26, she delivered twin girls and shared the news on her social media. Ahana Deol's twins are named Astraia and Adea Vohra. She mentioned that they are proud parents and her parents Dharmendra and Hema Malini and Vaibhav's parents are overjoyed by the news. Take a look at the story she shared on her Instagram.

Dimple Kapadia admits she was unsure about 'Tenet' audition

Dimple Kapadia has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her role in Tenet. She recently revealed that she was unsure about her role in Tenet. She revealed details about how she was not keen to give an audition for the role due to the fear of getting rejected. She overcame her fear with screen tests and said that she is glad about the outcome of the film.

