Tamilrockers Leaks Suspense-drama Show Lalbazaar With Days Of Its Release

The mystery web series Lalbazaar was recently leaked by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers. The series, which was originally released on ZEE5, had been getting good reviews from the audience and critics alike. It was released officially on June 19 and has been illegally leaked within days of its running. Illegal release of Lalbazaar is a major violation of the copyright laws and is expected to also affect the show’s collecctions severely.

Lalbazaar web series leaked by Tamilrockers

Tamilrockers has illegally leaked the show Lalbazaar within a few days of its release online. This show was launched by actor Ajay Devgn who took to social media to promote the content-heavy piece. The plot of this show revolves around a crime scene in the red light area of Kolkata and how the police go about solving the case. The show features gruesome crimes which are presented in the most raw manner for maximum effect. Lalbazaar features a bunch of talented artists which includes actors like Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Sauraseni Maitra, and Kaushik Sen in key roles.

Tamilrockers is the biggest piracy website of the country which has illegally leaked a number of much-anticipated films and shows. A number of people opt for the illegal download because the site makes these videos available in HD quality and does not demand a subscription for it, making it easily accessible. The website had previously leaked OTT platform shows like Four More Shots Please Season 2 and Betaal. It has also leaked trending movies like Ponmagal Vandhal and The Lift Boy. Due to the availability of these entertainment pieces for free, a number of people also opt out from the subscription of various OTT platforms. This gravely affects the business of OTT platform as well as films and shows.

In the current situation where audiences are turning to OTT platforms for entertainment, such notorious piracy sites have been proving to be a serious threat to the industry. It puts a major hole in the earnings of the makers, especially with a number of films opting for OTT release in the present situation.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: ZEE5)

