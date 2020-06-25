From Sonu Sood To Hardik Pandya: Celebs Who Got Us Good News Amid The Crisis Of 2020

From coronavirus pandemic, cyclones, wildfire, 2020 continues to have a string of unpleasant happenings. Amidst everything, there were few celebrities who got good news for their fans either by helping others or revealing about massive development in their personal life. From Kareena Kapoor to Sonu Sood, here is a list of all the celebrities who had good news in store for fans.

Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor made her relationship with her fan army Insta official, this year. The diva joined the photo-sharing forum and has stayed connected with her fans. The diva keeps sharing adorable pictures of her family on the application. Check it out here:

Natasa Stankovic/ Hardik Pandya

Natasa Stankovic and her fiance Hardik Pandya surprised everyone by announcing that they are expecting their first baby together. Natasa took to Instagram to share pictures of her baby shower amid lockdown. The couple kicked off the new year by getting engaged. Cricketer Hardik Pandya proposed Natasa on their private boat.

Fans were just celebrating the news of their engagement when the love birds dropped another bundle of good news for them. In the pictures, Natasa can be seen flaunting her baby bump while fiance Hardik is all smiles.

Sonu Sood

Amid lockdown, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has emerged out as a real-life superhero for fans. The star can be seen helping migrant workers to reunite with their families. His relentless efforts have earned him massive admiration and adulation from all the parts of the country.

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Sonu Sood said that his team, including him, are taking every necessary precautions. The actor revealed that he doesn’t believe in half-hearted efforts. Sonu Sood also said that looking at people smiling makes his heart fill with joy and according to him it makes him believe that he is serving the purpose of his life.

Blake Lively

Hollywood couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds extended their support to the Black Lives Matter movement by donating $200,000 to NAACP Legal Defense Fund, just six days after the brutal death of George Floyd. Taking to Instagram, Blake Lively expressed how she and her husband Ryan are deeply saddened by the incident that took place in Minneapolis. Blake penned down a heartfelt note while sharing the news of their donation on social media.

