'Tandav' Cast: List Of All Actors And Their Characters In This Amazon Prime Video Series

The much-awaited trailer of the Amazon Prime Original series Tandav was released by the makers on YouTube on January 4, 2020, and it was quick to bag the No.1 spot on the trending page of the video-sharing platform. The plot of the Ali Abbas Zafar series will showcase the dark side of Indian politics and is set in New Delhi. The cast of Tandav is headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles alongside a supremely talented ensemble cast. Thus, ahead of its release on January 15, read to know about Tandav cast 2021 in detail:

'Tandav' Cast

Saif Ali Khan as Samar Pratap Singh

Sacred Games actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the lead role of Samar Pratap Singh in Tandav. As shown in the trailer, Saif as Samar will be seen playing the son of India's Prime Minister, who is all set to take his father's throne after his demise. In the Amazon Prime Video series, Saif will be shown to be a Chanakya-like political leader who is also the central character of Tandav.

Dimple Kapadia as Anuradha Kishore

Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia will be seen playing the role of Anuradha Kishore in this Ali Abbas Zafar-directorial. Dimple as Anuradha will be playing the second lead in the series, who will be shown to be at loggerheads with Saif. In the series, Dimple's character will be competing against Saif's character to attain the Prime Minister's seat.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Shiva Shekhar

Sameer actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub will be seen playing the role of Shiva Shekhar in Tandav. As shown in the trailer. Zeeshan as Shiva will be seen essaying the role of a budding politician. The actor recently received a lot of acclaim for his performance in SonyLIV's A Simple Murder.

Sunil Grover as Gurpal Chauhan

Comedian-actor Sunil Grover will be seen playing the role of Gurpal Chauhan in this Amazon Prime Video series. Sunil as Gurpal will be essaying a unique role which is the exact opposite to his comical image that is popular among his fans. From what it seems, Gurpal will be a confidant of Samar in Tandav.

'Tandav' supporting cast

Sarah Jane Dias as Ayesha Pratap Singh

Kritika Kamra as Sana Mir

Kritika Avasthi as Richa Avasthi

Anup Soni as Kailash Kumar

Gauahar Khan as Maithili Sharan

