'Tandav' director Ali Abbas Zafar shares 'quick update' on controversy after apology

Amazon Prime show Tandav drew attention of the government and its leaders as numerous complaints were lodged for a scene that allegedly hurt religious sentiments. The team finally released a statement on the row and apologised. Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who has been at the receiving end of the flak, now shared that they were in touch with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to resolve the matter.

READ: UP CM Yogi Warns Of Strict Action Against 'Tandav' Makers For Insulting Hindu Religion

Ali Abbas Zafar on Tandav row

Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter after issuing the apology that he wanted to share a ‘quick update’ with netizens. He revealed that the team of the controversial web series were in ‘further engagement’ with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to ‘resolve the concerns’ that have sparked an uproar. He also acknowledged the ‘continued patience’ and support, and hoped for a solution shortly.

We just want to share a quick update with everybody. We are in further engagement with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to resolve the concerns that have been raised. We value your continued patience and support, and should have a solution shortly. https://t.co/Yp8kogTlvs — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 18, 2021

READ: Saif Ali Khan Gets Extra Police Security At His House Amidst 'Ban Tandav Controversy'

Tandav team releases statement

In a statement issued late on Tuesday, the team shared that they were ‘closely monitoring’ the reactions and that the I&B Ministtry informed them with ‘with serious concerns and apprehensions’ of a ‘large number of grievances and petitions’ over their show hurting sentiments.

The statement reiterated the disclaimer often seen before films on it being a ‘work of fiction’ and any resemblance being 'purely coincidental.' The team stated that they did not have any intention to 'offend the sentiments' of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or 'insult or outrage' any institution, political party or person, living or dead.

It added that taking cognisance of the concerns, they were ‘unconditionally apologising’ if they hurt anyone’s sentiments.

Our sincere apologies . pic.twitter.com/Efr9s0kYnl — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 18, 2021

Tandav row

Two First Information Reports have already been filed against the show. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam held a protest against the show and filed a complaint, while other leaders issued a legal notice and expressed their displeasure. This includes Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati, among others.

The outrage against Tandav is over a scene where Mohammed Zeesha Ayyub seemingly played a character based on Lord Shiva with dialogues in jest and gestures involving playful situations.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Opines On 'Tandav' Row, Calls Content 'creatively Poor' And 'atrocious'

READ: 'Tandav' Makers Release Statement After FIR Lodged For Controversial Scene In Webseries

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.