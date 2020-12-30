'Teen Mom' Relationship Status: Are Maci And Taylor Still Together?

A follow up to the MTV series16 and Pregnant, Teen Mom has been one of the popular reality TV shows. The show featured various challenges faced by teens while raising their first child. Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney has been the contestants on the show. A lot of people have been speculating about their current relationship status and have been curious to know are Maci and Taylor still together after their stint at Teen Mom? For all the people who are wondering are Maci and Taylor together, here is everything you need to know about them.

Are Maci and Taylor still together?

According to a report by intouchweekly.com, Maci and Taylor got married in 2016. Since their marriage there had been rumours of their divorce. The rumours again started doing the rounds this year after Maci posted some clickbait articles that had titles like “It’s Over” and “Here’s the Truth on My Divorce.” She was also a bit silent on her social media.

However, a report by US Weekly revealed that there is no truth to these rumours and they both laugh at them as they are happy together. For all the people that are curious about Maci and Taylor marriage and are Maci and Taylor together, the answer is yes, the couple is together and going strong.

Maci and Taylor's marriage

The couple has a long history between them. Maci and Taylor first started dating in 2012 when Taylor was living in Texas and Maci lived in her home state of Tennessee. She had just parted ways with her childhood friend Kyle King. Prior to that, she had given birth to son Bentley in 2008 with her ex Ryan Edwards. Maci and Taylor welcomed their first child together in 2015, daughter Jayde Carter. Next year in May, they welcomed their second kid son Maverick Reed.

The couple tied the knot in October that year. The couple hit a rough patch when she suffered a miscarriage in 2017. However, they did not let this affect their relationship. The report added that they are planning to keep expanding their family. Maci had revealed in 2019 that they are interested in adopting but only after a few years. After going through so much the Teen Mom alums, Maci and Taylor are still together.

