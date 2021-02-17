'Temptation Island' Season 3 Spoilers: The Scandalous Show Has Returned With More Drama

Reality show Temptation Island pushes long-term couples to test each other's loyalty as they're tasked to live separately and in fact, in a room full of people of the opposite sex. The third season introduces viewers to four new couples and 23 single men and women, who have also joined the show with the job to distract these seemingly loyal couples. Here's everything you need to know about Temptation Island season 3.

Temptation Island Season 3 Spoilers

Season 3 has already introduced viewers to plenty of drama with the introductory episodes of the couples. Among the four couples were Kristen Ramos and Julian Allen who seemed to have been together for 11 years. When asked why they want to put a test on their relationship, Kristen admitted to her insecurities and trust issues as Julian had come out to have cheated on twice before.

The 26-year-old physiotherapist wasn't able to get over the trauma though she chose to accept him back. In order to reassure Kristen and prove to her that he won't cheat again, Julain had them both participate in the show. She made it loud and clear that she would dump Julian once and for all if he cheats on her again.

Throughout the first episode, Julian seemed to have stayed true to his resolution as he appeared to be disinterested in the women from his villa and assured time and again that he's a changed man. But it seems like he spoke too soon as immediately in the next week's preview, he was seen admitting to having cheated on Kristen in the background. There's no saying on whether he was referring to the former two incidents or any event that happened inside the house. Towards the end, the clip showed a bonfire scene where an emotional Kristen worded "we are done" to Julian. Does that mean he cheated on Kristen after all?

Fans of the show have admitted that the ongoing season has outdone all the other seasons by incorporating the worst-of-worst tasks to see if the lovers cheat. Some of the promo clips suggested plenty of cheating scandals and the former cast of the show also had things to say about the Temptation Island contestants. Check the reaction video here -

