Where To Watch 'Temptation Island' Season 3 Online? Catch The Show On These Platforms

One of the shows to have been delayed consistently due to the global COVID-19 pandemic was Temptation Island. Fortunately, the show has finally announced to come back this year with four new couples, whose relationships will be put to test by making them live separately with people of the opposite sex. Let's find out where to watch Temptation Island season 3.

Where to watch Temptation Island season 3?

Since the reality show is only broadcasted on USA network and isn't affiliated with any of the renowned streaming platforms, it will be hard to watch the season online as it airs if you're from other parts of the world. As of now, the show's former seasons are available for buying or renting on the Amazon Prime store. The third season might get a green signal too once its run is over on cable.

To catch the season as it airs, one will have to opt for a correct VPN to log into USA Network's official website and stream it. Temptation Island season 3 streaming can also be done on platforms like YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Xfinity with a functioning cable subscription. As for Netflix and Amazon Prime, there's a slim chance of the show joining these platforms anytime soon but one can still enjoy shows of similar concepts like Love Island, Too Hot to Handle and 90 Days Fiance on them.

The third season will introduce four new couples, namely Erin Smith and Corey Sobczyk who have completed one and a half year together, Chelsea Orcutt and Thomas Gipson who are dating for a year now, Erica Washington and Kendal Kirkland who have been together for two years, and Kristen Ramos and Julian Allen who are a couple since eleven long years. 23 single men and women will also be joining the show with the task of distracting these seemingly loyal couples from each other. Fans are excited to see how the couples will survive apart and have already started betting on which contestants will lose. After nearly two years of waiting, fans are visibly rejoicing the return and showering praises to each of the contestants.

