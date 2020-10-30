That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime Season 2: When Will The New Season Release?

Anime fans are never bored as there are thousands of fantastic anime series that one can binge-watch right now. However, the sheer volume of anime library one can choose from might be overwhelming to many. It is hard for anime creators to make their story stand out and gain the love of audiences. But, in spite of the vast quantity of content out there, recently one anime series has found a breakthrough, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 1 became a smash hit across the world, hence, its season 2 is highly anticipated. Read on to find out what is That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime release date.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 release date

Fans can head to Crunchyroll to watch season 1 of the anime series. On October 20, 2020, Crunchyroll took to its Twitter to confirm the That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 release date. According to the tweet, the second installment of the anime will be released on January 12, 2021. The second installment was initially scheduled to release in October 2020. But, in the wake of the pandemic, it was delayed. On its official blog, Crunchyroll has revealed that That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime season 2 will be split into four seasons, and the second half is currently scheduled to premiere in July 2021.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime: About the anime

According to Crunchyroll, That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime is based on a Japanese fantasy light novel series written by Fuse, and illustrated by Mitz VahSatoru Mikami. The story of the series chronicles around a 37-year-old ordinary corporate worker living in Tokyo. He is almost content with his monotonous life and seems to be okay with the fact that he doesn’t have a girlfriend.

However, his monotonous life comes to a screeching abrupt halt, when during a casual encounter with his colleague, an assailant pops out of nowhere and stabs him. As he is succumbing to his injuries and breathing some of his last breaths, a mysterious voice echoes in his mind and recites a series of commands which he could not make sense of. However, after waking up he realises that he has been reincarnated as a Slime in an unfamiliar world.

