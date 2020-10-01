The 100 Ending Explained: What Happened To Clarke And Her Friends In The Finale?

The 100 is one of the most popular teen post-apocalyptic science fictions on television. The show premiered on the CW back in 2014. The show is based on Kass Morgan's novel series of the same name. The show follows a group of adolescents who are thrown into the ruins of the earth after a nuclear apocalypse. The show stars Eliza Taylor, Paige Turco, Thomas McDonell, Eli Goree, Marie Avgeropoulos, and Bob Morley in the lead roles. This year, The 100 premiered its seventh and final season on the CW. Here is a look at The 100 series finale that premiered on September 30, 2020.

The 100 ending explained

The finale of The 100 begins with Clarke killing Cadogan. However, she ends up failing her own test attempt. While Clarke is attempting the test, Nikki and the Eligius prisoners help the other people in the bunker and they all escape captivity. Meanwhile, Wonkru fights off the Disciples so that Clarke can complete her test without intrusion.

After Clarke fails the test, Raven decides that she must take the test herself. However, she is stopped by the Judge in the form of Abby Griffin. The Judge thinks that humanity is too violent and needs to be permanently eliminated. The episode continues with Sheidheda fighting with the rest of the cast. However, Sheidheda is killed by Indra after Levitt and Echo get mortally wounded.

Octavia manages to calm down both sides and everyone stands down. Thanks to Octavia's efforts, everyone passes the test and humans achieve transcendence. However, Clarke is the only one who does not pass the test and she remains as a normal human. Clarke returns to Earth and the Judge tells her that she can never pass the test as she killed Cadogan.

But Clarke's friends make a return to the Earth and decide to stay with her anyway. They give up their transcendence and live with her on Earth in a peaceful new society. Season 7 ended with 16 episodes and gave fans a decisive ending to the entire series.

[Image source: Eliza Taylor Instagram]

