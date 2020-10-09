Gurinder Chadha Steps Out For First Time Since March As She Attends London Film Fest

Gurinder Chadha shared a picture on Instagram as she stepped out of her house after months. This time the filmmaker stepped out of her home for the London Film Festival and enjoyed watching movies, whilst taking necessary precautions and maintaining social distancing inside the theatre. Gurinder Chadha's husband Paul Mayeda Berges was also seen in one of the pictures, which the latter shared from her outing.

Gurinder Chadha shares pictures from her first outing

Maintaining social distance and taking necessary precautions, Gurinder Chadha shared pictures from her outing at the London Film Festival. The filmmaker mentioned that she stepped out of her house for the first time since March and felt great to be a part of the London Film Festival. She was seen in red attire, with a simple jacket over it. She completed her look with a matching red mask and a simple necklace.

The BFI London Film Festival started on October 7, 2020, and will be going on till October 18, 2020. The 64th London Film Festival is an event which premieres the world’s best films. It also has panel discussions and online talks, with free access for people. Many can also be a part of the event virtually, from anywhere around the world.

More about Gurinder Chadha

Gurinder Chadha is a popular British filmmaker, known for making simple quirky comedy films. Most of her films explore the lives of Indians living in England. One of the most common themes among her work showcases the trials of Indian women living in England and how they reconcile their converging traditional and modern cultures. Some of her popular films include Bride and Prejudice, Blinded by the Lights, Beecham House, Viceroy’s House, Desi Rascals, Bend it like Beckham and The Mistress of Spices. Gurinder Chadha’s upcoming films include Parshmina and L’Argent.

