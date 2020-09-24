'The Amazing Race' Season 32 Cast Revealed; 11 Teams To Compete Or $1 Million Prize Money

CBS will be premiering the season 32 of The Amazing Race on October 14, 2020. Now, just a few weeks before the show is supposed to kick off on the network, CBS has revealed the cast who will be competing against each other for $1 million prize. Screenrant has reported that the filming of the 32nd season had already been done long before the COVID-19 restrictions were implemented. The network has been sitting on the 32nd season, waiting for the correct time to drop it. Now that the promotions of the latest season have kicked off, check out the cast members below -

The Amazing Race S32 cast

Image courtesy - CBS official website

The cast of The Amazing Race in this season includes DeAngelo & Gary who are former NFL stars, Nathan & Cody, Leo & Alana, Will & James, Michelle & Victoria, Riley & Maddison, Jerry & Frank, Chee & Hung, Eswar 7 Aparna, Kellie & LaVonne. Alongside the cast of season 32, CBS has also revealed that this season will be kicking off in the Trinidad and Tobago.

Whereas, different legs for the season have been revealed to be Brazil, Kazakhstan, France, and Germany. The co-creator of the show has given a statement to CBS which has been put up on their official website along with the cast details. Click here to know the entire cast in detail on the CBS website. Read excerpt from the co-creator's statement below -

Elise and I created The Amazing Race 20 years ago as a way to bring the expansive beauty of the world into audiences' living rooms in an exciting way. This year has been a challenge for everyone and we hope this season, during which Race will reach the remarkable milestone of 1 million miles traveled around the world, helps satisfy viewers' wanderlust. We look forward to when we can all travel again!

Host Phil Keoghan will be kicking off the season 32 of The Amazing Race. It was filmed prior to the global outbreak of COVID-19 at the Hollywood Bowl in LA, USA. The season 32 of The Amazing Race kicks of on October 14, on CBS and CBS All Access.

