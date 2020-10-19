'The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries' Cast Headlined By Candance Cameron, Lexa Doig & Others

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries is the Hallmark adaption of eleven crime novels, as a part of their ‘Mystery Wheel’. The plot of all the movies is centred around the life of a professional Librarian who works at the Lawrenceton Public Library and belongs to the Real Murders Club which a group of ‘True Crime’ enthusiasts who assemble every month to study famous crimes from the history of their Georgia town. This Hallmark movie series has received tremendous appreciation from fans and critics alike. Here’s taking a closer look at the main cast of The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries cast:

Candace Cameron Bure as Aurora Teagarden

Candance Cameron Bure is the main protagonist of the eleven crime novel adaptations. The fictional character, Aurora ‘Roe’ Teagarden, is the librarian of the small town in Washington who runs the Real Murders Club. They discuss real-time crime stories and call themselves crime enthusiasts who always want to learn more.

Lexa Doig as Sally Allison

In this Hallmark film series, Lexa Doig essays the role of Sally Allison. She is the closest friend of the main protagonist, Aurora Teagarden. Along with it, she is also one of the crime enthusiasts and members of the Real Murders Club. Professionally, she works as a reporter with the local newspaper outlet of the town.

Marilu Henner as Aida Teagarden

The main cast of The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries sees Marilu Henner as Aida Teagarden. Aida is the mother of Aurora who innately disapproves of her daughter indulging into solving real murders. When it comes to her profession, she is one of the respected real estate agents in the Town.

Yannick Bisson as Martin Bartell

Yannick Bisson’s character Martin Bartell was introduced in Three Bedrooms, One Corpse of the film series. He is a former CIA agent who moves to town and happens to fall in love with Aurora Teagarden. The duo later dates each other in the series.

Niall Matter as Nick Miller

Nial Matter was introduced in the series as Nick Miller in The Disappearing Game. He is a college professor who lives in the opposite house of Aurora Teagarden. He often helps her with investigations and makes her understand psychology.

