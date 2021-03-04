'The Bachelor' 2021: Chris Harrison Speaks Out Days After Stepping Down As The Host

The reality show, The Bachelor which is airing its 25th season currently, was recently under the grips of a racism controversy featuring the contestant Rachael, as well as the host Chris Harrison, who defended her comments. Currently, on the show, Matt James' final three contestants were shown as Rachael Kirkconnell, Bri Springs and Michelle Young. Read on to know what Chris Harrison has to say after stepping away as the host of the show.

The Bachelor's Chris Harrison breaks silence after racism controversy

Host Chris Harrison, who has been hosting the show for two decades since 2002, had stepped down from his role after defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's behaviour on the show. He agreed that he made a mistake and he owns the responsibility for it. Chris Harrison spoke in detail in an interview with Good Morning America. While Kirkconnell is currently one of the finalists on The Bachelor, she received backlash for liking confederate flag-related TikToks as well as for being associated for attending a plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018, according to a resurfaced pic of hers. Harrison was then pointed out by the audience and the fans of the show when he defended Kirkconnell stating she was a victim.

Harrison had, however, apologised on his social media account, after receiving hate comments from people for his February 9 interview where he supported Rachael. Harrison agreed that he spoke wrongly and in a way supported racism. He again apologised on February 13 and stated that he would be taking some time away from The Bachelor franchise to reflect on his words. As for now, the last two episodes that are slated to air on March 15, 2021, will feature tv host Emmanuel Acho, who will take Harrison's place as the host for the one-hour special which would be followed by the season finale episode. Even contestant Rachael has apologised from her side citing her "offensive and racist" actions. Check out what she posted on her Instagram as her apology.

The Bachelor 2021 is one of the most popular American dating reality show which is currently in its 25th season. The season had premiered on January 4 this year. This season features the 28-year-old Matt James who is wooed by 32 women, however only one will win his heart. This Bachelor season was one of the special seasons as it featured the first black lead of the series.

