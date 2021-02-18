The Bachelor 2021: Are Matt And Rachael Still Together? Spoilers Revealed

Matt James' The Bachelor easily takes up the most unpredictable season accolade if there is any. The ongoing season is quite different from the previous seasons for many reasons. Firstly, this season saw the first-ever Black male lead. And there's no doubt that the amount of drama Queen Victoria Larson solely created can be equated to the sum of all the previous seasons' disastrous scandals. While the highly anticipated finale of the show hasn't approached yet, rumour has it that Rachael Kirkconnell won the final rose. But are they still together? Find out.

The Bachelor 2021: Are Matt and Rachael still together?

Although Rachael is not particularly a fan favourite, she definitely did a tremendous job at stealing Matt's heart as he is seen favouring her on several occasions. In fact, as per Reality Steve, Matt and Rachael presumably left the show together, which may mean that he chose her at the end after all. Rachael may not have done anything particularly problematic on the show but her history came back to bite when her old online activities started resurfacing on the Internet. Many of those activities suggested cultural appropriation and racism from her end. If that wasn't enough, a few TikTok users who claimed to be her former high school classmates confessed to being bullied by her.

The matter only became worse with time when The Bachelor's host Chris Harrison came to Rachael's aid and asked viewers to be compassionate instead while also using the term "woke police". This sparked enormous controversy as petitions started circulating for Chris' termination from ABC. As of today, Chris has issued a second apology and announced to take a step back from the show on a temporary basis. This means that he wouldn't be a part of the finale.

Reality Steve had many things to say about Matt and Rachael in The Bachelor. The popular Bachelor blogger had stated once that there were rumours going around in Rachael's hometown of Cumming, Ga that the two have been engaged. Then there was a time when Matt accidentally spoiled the ending when he was caught listening to a playlist called Night Drive on Spotify that was curated by Rachael. Since this happened well after the season had already been shot, fans were quick to assume that this may mean that they're together. Regardless of whether they have ended up together or not, many are wondering if Matt's feelings towards Rachael have off-late changed after the nasty revelations.

According to Instagram account Deuxmoi, several people anonymously sent tips to them that said that Matt was seen cosying up to other women at Super Bowl LV. Simultaneously, a series of other tips denied this sort of accusation and stated that The Bachelor couple is still together. Fans will have to stay tuned till the end as nothing quite adds up from the conflicting rumours anyway.

