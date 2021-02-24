Bri Springs' mom became the topic of interest after her appearance in The Bachelor's hometown dates alongside other participants' parents. Bri had mentioned her mother in her first one-on-one date with Matt as well, which made many viewers curious to see her. She was one of the tougher parents to impress and was particularly inquisitive about how Matt really is. Here's everything you need to know about Bri the Bachelor's mom Lauren Stoppelbein.

Who is Bri The Bachelor's mother? Get to know Lauren Stoppelbein

Bri had created a lasting impact on her first date with Matt as they both bonded over several topics together. One topic in particular that played a vital role in bringing them closer was their similar journeys with their mothers. Bri was the first one to reveal that her father was absent throughout her childhood. She confessed that her single mother and grandmother made several sacrifices to give her the best life.

She further revealed that her mother was 13 when she found out that she was pregnant with Bri. Despite her own struggles with her career and personal life ahead of her, she had perfected the role of a mother. "She didn't really date for a long time after that. It's just been me my whole life. Me and my mom," Bri said. She mentioned in passing that her mother had started a new life with someone and Bri is still making her peace with this fact.

Fans were curious to know more about her inspiring mother and fortunately, the Bachelor Nation presented a wonderful opportunity thereafter. Her mother was everything viewers had expected her to be. Protective, friendly and mature. According to CosMedicList, Stoppelbein is a cosmetic surgeon with a certificate from the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Her procedures include breast augmentations, tummy tucks, facelifts, and nose jobs. It's truly commendable how she managed to build a successful career while also raising a daughter so early on.

Though her Instagram is private, there's still one thing to learn from her account. Her bio reads, "feminist raising feminists." This beautifully sums up the energy the mother-daughter duo share. Speaking of Instagram, Bri had recently posted a tribute for her mother and grandmother on Instagram. Have a look -

