'The Bachelor 2021' Is About To Start Airing, Here Are Major Spoilers From The New Season

Bachelor Nation fans are drooling over Tayshia’s ongoing season of The Bachelorette, but, the ABC show is all set to give it fans a double dose of joy as The Bachelor 2021 is all set to be released very soon. A couple of days ago, ABC released the first promo of The Bachelor 2021, starring Matt James, as the handsome and chiselled Bachelor. The new season is all set to start airing on January 4, 2020. Read on to see some of The Bachelor 2021 spoilers.

Read | Does Bennett come back? 'The Bachelorette' latest episode shocks fans

The Bachelor 2021 Spoilers

Who receives Matt’s first impression rose?

According to the legendary Bachelor blogger Reality Steve, Matt's very first bloom, the first impression rose, went to Abigail Heringer, a 25-year-old contestant from Salem, Oregon. Her profile on the ABC website, reveals that she is a financial manager at the Opus Agency. Abigail graduated from Linfield College in 2017 with a B.S. in finance. Here’s an interesting fact about Abigail, she was born deaf, and currently wears cochlear implants, which help her to listen effectively and communicate with people.

Heather Martin from Colton Underwood’s season is back

Bachelor Nation fans might remember Heather Martin, as ‘the virgin’ from Colton Underwood’s season. When Heather arrived on the show in Colton’s season, she revealed that she had never been kissed before coming on the show. She did end up having her first smooch with Colton. According to her Instagram profile, Heather seems to be good friends with ex-Bachelorette Hannah Brown.

Read | What does Tayshia do for a living? Learn more about the new 'Bachelorette' contestant

Matt James’ Contestants are returning to social media

On November 23, Reality Steve took to his Twitter to reveal that Matt’s women are starting to come back online the last 24 hrs. Many of the suitors had already been home for sometime after being eliminated early but didn’t touch their social media, which was mandated by the show until Nov 23rd. Matt James, the 28-year-old New Yorker is also active on his social media profiles, as his latest Instagram post was made on December 5.

(UPDATE): You’ll see Matt’s women are starting come back online the last 24 hrs. As I reported a couple wks ago, plenty of them have been home for a while but didn’t touch their social media, which was mandated by the show until Nov 23rd. That’s why you’re seeing activity now. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 23, 2020

One of the contestants is a celeb-kid

Matt James season of The Bachelor also features at the New York socialite Kit Keenan who is the daughter of Fashion designer Cynthia Rowley. The cast list also has Mariela 'Mari' Pepin (24), who was Miss Maryland USA 2019. This means that she competed with Victoria and Alayah from Peter's season in Miss USA pageant. She's also a former Miss Maryland Teen USA 2014.

Read | Who is Ben Smith? 'Bachelorette' contestant talks his recent suicide attempts

Where was the season filmed?

Thanks to COVID-19, both The Bachelorette and The Bachelor seasons of 2020 had to be filmed in confinement. While in the previous seasons of The Bachelor, the leading man and his ladies would travel to distant exotic locations of the world while romancing each other, Matt James’ season is being shot in Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania.

Reality Steve took to his Twitter to reveal the location of the place. The location has 2,000 acres of date opportunities, including two spas, a Pete Dye-designed golf course, and a zoo. The cast and crew have two luxe hotels and private homes as accommodations options, too.

Matt James has dated one of the contestants before

A YouTube video uploaded by Bachelor Fantake reveals that Matt had reportedly already dated, a girl named Madison, who was supposed to be a contestant this season. Madison was part of the original cast list but she was not talked about, in the latest Meet The Women Livestream by Chris Harrison recently.

Read | 'The Bachelorette', 'Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer' score big at this week's TV ratings

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.