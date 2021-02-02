'The Bachelor' Episode 6: Here Are Some Spoilers From The Show's Upcoming Episode

The Bachelor season with Matt James is in full swing as the show aired its fifth episode of the season on February 1, 2021. The episode featured a lot of drama that had been ensuing the previous episodes. Many fans were happy that it all culminated into Victoria and Anna going home. The sixth episode of the show will air on February 8 as per ABC. Read on to know The Bachelor episode 6 spoilers:

Read | Who is Kit Keenan on 'The Bachelor'? Here's everything you need to know about her

The Bachelor episode 6 spoilers

What will happen to MJ and Jessenia?

Fans saw that MJ and Jessenia locked horns in the latest episode of The Bachelor. Since the past many episodes many fans have accused MJ of being very toxic alongside Anna and Victoria. Jessenia made it clear to Matt earlier in an episode that MJ was causing chaos in the house. When the contestants butted heads, MJ claimed she was instead spreading harmony rather than cause chaos.

Reality Steve has predicted that MJ might be eliminated very soon. The blogger is also doubtful that Jessenia will go ahead in the show. Typically, when two people who are thrown into this sort-of two-on-one date environment they don’t end up making it super-far on the show. Hence, in the best-case scenario, they might end up like Noah last season with Tayshia and go right before hometowns.

Read | Rachael Kirkconnel: Is The Bachelor contestant racist? Old tweets resurface to taunt model

Matt’s dad might be featured soon

Reality Steve has also speculated on the website that very soon Matt’s dad might be on the show. Right now there aren’t more concrete clues about this. Matt has been talking a lot about his single mother this season who raised both him and his brother alone. He has even managed to bond with some ladies who have similar stories, especially Bri. Both Matt and Bri are bi-racial, both their mothers are white Americans while their fathers are African Americans.

Who gets the one on one date?

While it isn’t clear who will get a one on one date in episode 6. It was Michelle Young who got the one on one in episode 5. So far it is not clear who will get to spend quality time with Matt in the next episode, but the promo has given clues that the epode will have a lot of drama.

Read | Who is Cynthia Rowley? Get to know why 'The Bachelor's' Kit Keenan seems so familiar

Who goes home on The Bachelor?

On episode 5 of The Bachelor, many women went home. Anna was sent home after Matt confronted her about the rumour she had spread about Brittany, while Victoria was sent home after she used a berating word for one of the contestants. Other contestants who did not receive a rose were Lauren, Mari and Catalina.

Read | Who is Brittany From The Bachelor? Who are are the new The Bachelor contestants?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.