Who Is Cynthia Rowley? Get To Know Why 'The Bachelor's' Kit Keenan Seems So Familiar

Kit Keenan has been in the headlines ever since she entered the Bachelor Nation out of a huge limo in a pink feather minidress and black lace-up boots. Even The Bachelor host Chris Harrison admitted that Kit was easily the best-dressed woman they've had on the show. It's safe to say that the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree as it was later known that Kit is the daughter of the worldwide renowned fashion designer Cynthia Rowley.

Who is Cynthia Rowley?

A walk down any New York Street and there are chances of you finding at least one Cynthia Rowley retail store. Cynthia Rowley founded her brand in the 1980s and has earned nothing but praises ever since. Rowley made her first dress at age seven and knew there's no looking back. Over the course of her budding fashion entrepreneur years, she partnered up with successful retail companies like Target, Roxy and Half Gallery.

Her designs were described as, "flirty, vibrantly coloured dresses and tops in wispy materials that have a whiff of the carefree, simple spirit of Claire McCardell" by the New York Times. Cynthia has also recently ventured into sports apparel and earned a name for its comfort. Cynthia Rowley's age is 62 as of today and she has been in the industry from a very early age. Following her mother's footsteps, Kit has also ventured into fashion very early on as she already has her own fashion store online at the tender age of 21.

Kit the Bachelor's mom is quite active on social media, surpassing the followers' rate of Kit herself with 190K followers on Instagram alone and 26K on Twitter. Rowley and Kit have collaborated on a podcast together known as Ageless where they share sweet stories and tales of double trouble encompassing fashion, business, wellness and big adventures - as described on the Cynthia Rowley website. Apart from her fashion line, Rowley is also known for her calm and ladylike composure her guest appearances on popular shows like The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Late Show with David Letterman, Gossip Girl, Good Morning America, etc.

