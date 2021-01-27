Who Is Brittany From The Bachelor? Who Are Are The New The Bachelor Contestants?

If you’re following the TV show Bachelor, you may have heard of Brittany Galvin. Brittany Galvin is one of the five new contestants who arrived at the Bachelor on the 25th January. Read on to know more about her.

Who is Brittany The Bachelor?

From the information we have about Brittany from her Bachelor profile, Brittany is a 23-year-old model who comes from the city of Chicago, Illinois. She is signed on as a model with agency Wilhelmina. She mentions that she has plans in the future to move to New York. In her early days at school, before she became famous, Brittany was a cheerleader at Hinsdale High School that she attended, as reported by the Chicago Tribune. Her sister, Missy Galvin is also involved in the entertainment industry. Missy Galvin is an actor who has appeared in shows like ‘Chicago Fire,’ and ‘Empire’.

Her official bio on the ABC website states, ''Brittany is a sexy and sassy woman who is ready to take a different approach to her dating life. Single for the first time in a long time, this serial monogamist is ready to break out of her Chicago bubble and experience love with a new type of man.” From the moment Brittany arrived on the show, she has been involved in drama and unproven accusations. Brittany has said she no interest in taking part in any drama.

From her bio, we also know that Brittany loves to travel. She dreams of seeing the whole world and she wants her someone special on her ride along. In her very own words her life goals are "moving to New York City, finding love that broadens her horizons, and travelling the world with the man of her dreams." She also wants to pursue a career in becoming a DJ and dreams of "Djing a dance party in Ibiza" If you want to know more about her you can take a look at her Instagram to get a vibe of the kind of person Brittany is. We can see from her photos has already travelled to a lot of places. You can find Brittany The Bachelor's Instagram at - Brittany Galvin's Instagram

The Bachelor Contestants

Brittany is one of the five new women who joined the cast of The Bachelor in episode 4 to compete for the affection of famous ex-athlete, Matt James. Brittany The Bachelor is joined by Kim Li, Catalina Morales, Ryan Claytor and Michelle Young. Brittany has made quite an impression on the viewers from the very first episode.

