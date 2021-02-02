Who Is Kit Keenan On 'The Bachelor'? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Her

The Bachelor season with Matt James is in full swing as the show aired its fifth episode of the season on February 1, 2021. While the episode featured a lot of drama that had been ensuing the previous episodes, many fans were happy that it all culminated into Victoria and Anna going home. Since the past few episodes, contestant Kit Keenan has also been on the radar of many fans. Read on to learn who is Kit Keenan on The Bachelor.

Who is Kit Keenan on The Bachelor?

Her bio on ABC’s website reveals that 21-year-old Kit is fashion designer Cynthia Rowley’s daughter. She has resided in the West Village of New York City. Many fans thought that Kit shared Carrie Bradshaw vibes from Sex and the City as she had brought boxes and boxes of dresses and outfits at the hotel where the show is being shot.

Unlike many others on the show, Kit already had a considerable social media following before she was on the show. But her presence in Matt’s season brought a lot of attention to the NYC socialite. However, it hasn’t been all roses for the socialite, in the previous episode she was accused of teaming up with Victoria Larson and bullying Sarah Trott, who left the show by self-eliminating as a result of the toxicity.

Kit’s mother is a renowned fashion designer in NYC

According to another report in US Magazine, Kit was born in 1999 to the fashion designer Cynthia Rowley and Brooklyn sculptor William Keenan. After the pair split Cynthia married Bill Powers and welcomed another daughter Gigi Clementime Powers. Kit's sister is an undergrad in NYC now.

Kit Keenan has a fashion line of her own

Kit is following in her mother’s footsteps and launched her own clothing line in 2018. She also hosts a podcast called Ageless with her mother. The average age of most Bachelor contestants is 26 years old and Kit is only 21. In the past, the franchise has starred Cassandra Ferguson and Mackenzie Deonigi who were both 21 in their respective seasons.

(Source: KitKeenan.com)

Kit Keenan's net worth

According to a report in Screen Rant, Kit is worth somewhere between $100k to $500k. A lot of her wealth comes from her fashion brand KIT which is known for making colourful hoodies with their signature symbol of skull with bully ears on them. The Instagram influencer often posts pictures and videos related to her workout and recipes with her fans.

