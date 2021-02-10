Who Is The Next Bachelorette 2021? Rumours Afloat In The Bachelor's Mid-season

Matt James' The Bachelor has not come to an end yet but rumours are surfacing that ABC Network has already picked the next star for The Bachelorette. Out of the 32 contestants who fought for Matt's heart, many proved to be the right fit for a Mean Girls sequel rather than The Bachelor. There was one contestant, though, who shone like a diamond amongst others for her "women supporting women" approach. Sources close to the show said to Variety that she is the one who made it to the top of the list. Let's find out who that is.

Who is the next Bachelorette 2021?

According to Reality Steve, Katie Thurston takes the lead as ABC's number 1 choice for The Bachelorette. The contestant had already garnered enough praises for her level-headed behaviour. When she was eliminated in the latest episode, fans had shown their annoyance in the form of Twitter rants and meme attacks on Matt.

She was known to be the most non-problematic of the lot and had actually helped bring a lot of internal drama to Matt's attention, who had always been grateful to her for the same. Therefore, her sudden elimination was perceived to be the most uncalled for moment and the show received a lot of hate for it. Lucky for the show, the angst didn't last long as Katie quickly started resurfacing the Internet, for completely different reasons this time. Since the former contestant has earned her own fan club over the course, ABC's decision, if true, will prove to be a smart move.

Nevertheless, it is wise to not believe the rumours just yet because ABC holds the record for fooling their viewers time and again. A few years back, Caila Quinn was rumoured to be the next Bachelorette. In fact, viewers were certain that she would bag the role because many eagle-eyed fans had noticed ABC strolling with cameras in her hometown. Soon enough, JoJo Fletcher was announced to be the Bachelorette, serving as a slap in the face of all the viewers. In other words, there's no trusting ABC.

