Hannah Brown And Matt James Drama: Know About The Fight Between The Once Best Friends

The Hannah Brown and Matt James drama may be coming to an end. Matt James is the new leader of the 25th reality show of The Bachelor. In the show's 25th season, ABC has cast Matt James as the male lead. He is the first black contestant on this show.

The present status

According to an article published in Cosmopolitan, Hannah Brown talked about how she and Matt had become loggerheads. But, the fight now seems to come to an end. Hanna and Matt were seen talking on Instagram live.

They both talked together and Hannah somehow comically charged Matt for their past fights and the shady comments that Matt had once hurled towards her.

How the controversy started

According to people.com, Hanna Brown was the former Bachelorette star of the 15th season. She became close to Tyler Cameron, who is an air force veteran during the show. When Matt participated in the Bachelorette show, he was introduced to Hannah and became a common friend of both of them.

As per the source of Glamour, they were engaged, and their chemistry sure had sparked. But, Brown chose Jed Wyatt for the final episode during July 2019.

The Hanna Brown and Matt James drama started from this point onwards. Matt met Tyler while playing for the sources of stylecaster, Wake Forest University Football team and attended the Wake Forest University together in 2010. They once shared rooms in New York City and became close friends over time. So, Matt James and Tyler Cameron's friendship goes way back.

According to Cosmopolitan, when Hannah chose Jed over Tyler, Matt was furious and started to support Tyler with all his might. He even posted some shady stories and memes, directly and indirectly hitting Hannah.

But, it seems they are now letting it go and are friends again. The drama is a thing of the past, and they have also started to bond over. As per another report from Cosmopolitan, Hannah, Tyler, and Matt quarantined together in Florida. So needless to say, they have buried their hatchet and are moving forward. Hanna and Matt even talked together and they spoke in detail about the past drama. Hannah indirectly said that they are not thinking about anything at this moment.

As per the official source of ABC TV, Matt James is the lead contestant of The Bachelor 2021. As per the ET, he was nominated for the previous season of the bachelorette. But, at present this young man is going to appear in his own show to find love.

