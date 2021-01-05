Who Is Bri Springs? Here's More About The Contestant From Matt James' 'The Bachelor'

The new season of ABC’s The Bachelor featuring Matt James started premiering on January 4. The premiere episode of the show introduced the contestants from Matt James’ season, and sparks between Matt and some contestants had already begun to fly. Abigail received Matt’s first impression rose. While the Bachelor nation fans are still getting over how fantastic Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette was, without a doubt this brand new season will be packed with entertainment as well. Read on to find out, “Who is Bri Springs from Matt’s season?”

Matt James spoilers

Who is Bri Springs?

According to her ABC bio, Bri Springs is a 24-year-old Communications Manager from San Francisco, California. In her, bio Bri reveals that she had a special childhood because she was raised by her mother and grandmother who made countless sacrifices to give her a fighting shot at having a successful life. Bri also revealed that he had to always outwork everyone around her because she learned early on that everything in life was earned not promised. The 24-year-old now works for a high-profile social media company and is very proud of her achievements, as she should be. A report by Reality Steve reveals that Bri was one of the contestants who made it in final four this season. Here are some stunning pictures from Bri Springs Instagram.

Who were the other final four contestants?

Rachael Kirkconnell

Source: ABC The Bachelor

She had already caught Matt’s attention in the premiere episode. Although she didn’t receive the rose on the first night, she did make it to the final four. According to a report on ABC’s official website, Rachael is a 24-year-old Graphic Designer. She hails from Cumming, Georgia and is in love with travelling. Her Instagram handle is a testament to her love for travel. The contestant also shared pictures with her friends in Florida, New York, California, Chicago, Louisiana, Las Vegas, North Carolina, and Alabama.

Serena Pitt

Source: ABC The Bachelor

This 22-year-old publicist is one of the younger contestants on Season 25. According to her bio, the Toronto native is looking for someone who is always willing to share food and is also ready for both low-key and more upscale dates. Serena P. has always led a disciplined lifestyle and says in her bio that she has never really taken the time to pursue true love.

Michelle Young

Source: Michelle Young (Instagram)

Bachelor Nation fans would remember that after Clare left the previous season as The Bachelorette, four men were brought on to meet Tayshia. Reality Steve has revealed that something similar is set to happen in Season 25 of The Bachelor, which is why you won't see Michelle on the original cast list. She is reportedly one of five women to get added to the show after filming commences. Though she has less time than some of the other women, Michelle still makes it to the Final Four. At the moment not much is known about Michelle but fans will only have to wait a little while before she is introduced on the show.

