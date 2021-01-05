Who Is Michelle Young? Find Out If She Is In Top 4 In Matt James' Season Of 'The Bachelor'

The brand new season of ABC’s The Bachelor featuring Matt James started airing on January 4. The premiere episode introduced all the contestants from Matt James’ seaso. While the Bachelor nation fans are still getting over how fantastic Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette was, without a doubt this brand new season will be packed with entertainment as well. Read on to find out, “Who is Michelle Young from Matt’s season?”

Read | What does Tayshia do for a living? Learn more about the new 'Bachelorette' contestant

Who is Michelle Young from Matt’s season?

Matt's season of The Bachelor is unlike any other because it is taking place outside the Bachelor Mansion of La Quinta. However, fans can still expect a lot of drama, lavish dates, and debates over "the right reasons". Recently a spoiler was leaked by Reality Steve, a reputed Bachelor Nation blogger, which revealed who Matt’s final four suitors will be. One of the names in this list of Michelle Young, a mysterious contestant who appeared in the promos of this season, but has not been mentioned in the cast list on ABC’s official website.

Read | After the final rose: Are Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark still together? Know all details

Bachelor Nation fans would remember that after Clare left the previous season as The Bachelorette, four men were brought on to meet Tayshia. Reality Steve has revealed that something similar is set to happen in Season 25 of The Bachelor, which is why you won't see Michelle on the original cast list. She is reportedly one of five women to get added to the show after filming commences. Though she has less time than some of the other women, Michelle still makes it to the final four. At the moment not much is known about Michelle, but fans will only have to wait a little while before she is introduced on the show. Here are some pictures from Michelle Young Instagram.

Read | Matt James becomes the new Bachelor, here is the full cast list of the women this season

Matt James spoilers: Who are the other contestants in the final four?

Rachael Kirkconnell

This grey eyed beauty had already caught Matt’s attention in the premiere episode. Although she didn’t receive the rose on the first night, she did make it to the final four. According to a report on ABC’s official website, Rachael is a 24-year-old graphic designer. She hails from Cumming, Georgia and is in love with travelling. Her Instagram handle is a testament to her love for travel. The contestant also shared pictures with her friends in Florida, New York, California, Chicago, Louisiana, Las Vegas, North Carolina, and Alabama.

Read | 'The Bachelor 2021' is about to start airing, here are major spoilers from the new season

Serena Pitt

This 22-year-old publicist is one of the younger contestants on Season 25. According to her bio, the Toronto native is looking for someone who is always willing to share food and is also ready for both low-key and more upscale dates. Serena P. has always led a disciplined lifestyle and says in her bio that she has never really taken the time to pursue true love.

Bri Springs

The only woman who Reality Steve is unsure about being in the Final Four is Bri Springs, but he has taken the leap of guessing she will be anyway. Throughout the season fans will see that Matt and Bri share a deep connection as they were both raised by their mothers and grandmothers. The 24-year-old communications manager hails from San Francisco, and she has a deep love for the outdoors and for brunch.

Read | 'The Bachelor' star Colton Underwood has erased every post from his Instagram, here's why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.