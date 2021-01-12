'The Bachelor' Spoilers: What Does Victoria Do For A Living? Learn More About Her

Only two episodes of The Bachelor season 25 have aired so far, however, the show has already caused a lot of stir on social media. The drama on this season of The Bachelor is already in full swing, with Victoria and Marylynn having trouble getting along with each other and other suitors taking Marylynn’s side in their feud.

Ever since the recent episode of the Bachelor aired on Jan.11, fans have taken to Twitter to express what they think about the drama caused by Victoria, who is without a doubt, the most notorious suitor in Matt James' season. However, lately, many fans have been curious to know what is Victoria's job? Find out, “What does Victoria do for a living?”

Enough about that Victoria girl, she and her eye bags can leaveee, let’s talk about how beautiful Rachael is #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/15rVk9yILQ — regina (@ReginaHatesCarb) January 12, 2021

So wait...what is this drama Victoria is talking about? #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/SaF3USReeF — Alyssa (@alyssa_renee_93) January 12, 2021

Victoria saying “I haven’t gotten that deep with a guy in a while” when they talked about nothing 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/xBBItXgVFW — 🤍 (@thatsavygurl) January 12, 2021

glad the feelings on Victoria are mutual, Matt #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/s7KF7p49LB — brandie (@iibubblepop) January 12, 2021

The Bachelor Spoilers

What does Victoria do for a living?

Victoria on The Bachelor is a self-crowned ‘Queen.’ According to her bio of ABC’s official website, she is originally from New York City, but then moved to Florida, and currently resides in Los Angeles. On this week’s episode of The Bachelor, it became clear that Victoria totally ruined her chances at making friends in the house when she compared their living situation to a sorority. She also told her fellow cast members that she did not want to spend any time with them.

As the episode progressed, she grew more hostile of her fellow contestants. This prompted many Bachelor Nation fans to take to Twitter and criticise her behaviour. However, many of the show’s fans might not know that Victoria who has not revealed much about her career on the show is actually an entrepreneur. According to her ABC profile, she has created two companies, JetSetGlo, a mobile spray tan company, and Vikki Larson Beauty, a beauty brand. The Vikki Larson Beauty’s website features a ton of pictures of Victoria, along with offers of health coaching by Victoria (for $250), a 14-day "personal health" plan for $485, and dry brush set for $32.

Victoria and her Queen persona

From her website, Victoria doesn’t appear to be a registered dietitian or certified health coach, hence, her qualifications are not clear yet. Fans who are wondering whether Victoria has taken up the persona of a Queen only for the show. But, it’s not true, even before coming on the show, she listed "Queen," as her job on her social media handles. She often refers to herself as Queen on her social media posts.

Victoria competed in the Miss California USA pageant

Victoria shared a video of herself from 2019, working the stage at the pageant. In it, she wears a high-necked black dress and walks around the stage for the judges. She also went on to make another post, and said if she should become Miss California USA, she would advocate for stricter pharmaceutical laws, writing, "I am so excited for Miss California USA and my platform of lobbying for stricter pharmaceutical laws after struggling with Adderall addiction in my life."

