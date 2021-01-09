Heather Martin From 'The Bachelor': All You Need To Know About Her

Fans who watch and follow all the ABC reality shows The Bachelor and The Bachelorette already know about Heather Martin. She was seen entering the 25th season of The Bachelor starring Matt James. So, what does happen to her after she enters this reality group dating show? Who does Matt James pick as his life partner? This article offers some Matt James spoilers of the 25th season.

Heather Martin - The backstory

So, who is Heather Martin in reality? According to a Cosmopolitan article, Heather is an influencer based in Southern California. At present, she is living in San Diego and is at present doing her own stint of working and sponsorships and influencing part. Her Instagram posts show a glimpse of her life.

As per PW's source, Heather, who is 24 years old, had previously appeared on the 23rd season of “The Bachelor” which featured Colton Underwood. She joined the show earlier in 2019. According to the sources of popsugar.com, Heather voluntarily left the show as she felt that she was not able to connect with Underwood.

Heather in Matt’s show

The entry of Heather On Matt James' show was full of drama. Styecaster reported that Heather's entry in The Bachelor 25th season sparked a lot of on-screen fights. Her arrival was shown in the promo. She was seen entering the contestant resort in a white SUV in a white evening gown dress which definitely suited her.

The other contestants were seen disapproving of the arrival of Heather. As per Rob Millis's statement, executive of ABC Entertainment, Heather was seen having a crush on Matt and wanted to try her luck in the show to find a chance with him. So, Heather was given another opportunity.

What happened to her?

Well, Heather's luck was not on her side. She was eliminated by Matt just a few hours after she crashed the show. The official promo showed her walking away in tears. Stylecaster speculated that the footage might have been just right after her elimination.

So, who does Matt James pick? Matt chose Rachel Kirkconnell, a 24-year-old woman who hails from Georgia. Stylecaster reported that Matt and Rachel were seen dancing together and reportedly, Matt proposed to her. The final episode is yet to be aired.

