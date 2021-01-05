Who Does Matt James Pick In 'The Bachelor' 2021? Here Are The Final Four Contestants

The new season of ABC’s The Bachelor starring Matt James premiered on January 4. The premiere episode of the show introduced the contestants from Matt James’ season, and sparks began flying between the 29-year-old Bachelor and his leading ladies. Abigail received Matt’s first impression rose. While the Bachelor nation fans are still getting over how fantastic Tayshia’s season of The Bachelorette was, without a doubt this brand new season will be packed with entertainment as well. Read on to find out, “Who are Matt James Final 4 contestants this season?”

Who are Matt James' final four contestants this season?

Rachael Kirkconnell

Source: ABC The Bachelor (Website)

This grey eyed beauty did not receive the rose on the first night, she did make it to the final four. According to a report on ABC’s official website, Rachael is a 24-year-old Graphic Designer. She hails from Cumming, Georgia and is in love with travelling. Her Instagram handle is a testament to her love for travel. The contestant also shared pictures with her friends in Florida, New York, California, Chicago, Louisiana, Las Vegas, North Carolina, and Alabama.

Serena Pitt

Source: ABC The Bachelor (Website)

This 22-year-old publicist is one of the younger contestants on Season 25. According to her bio, she is looking for someone who is always willing to share food and is also ready for both low-key and more upscale dates. Serena P. has always led a disciplined lifestyle and says in her bio that she has never really taken the time to pursue true love.

Bri Springs

Source: ABC The Bachelor (Website)

The only woman who Reality Steve is unsure about being in the Final Four is Bri Springs, but he has taken the leap of guessing she will be anyway. Throughout the season fans will see that Matt and Bri share a deep connection as they were both raised by their mothers and grandmothers. The 24-year-old communications manager hails from San Francisco, and she has a deep love for the outdoors and for brunch.

Michelle Young

Source: Michelle Young (Instagram)

Bachelor Nation fans would remember that after Clare left the previous season as The Bachelorette, four men were brought on to meet Tayshia. Reality Steve has revealed that something similar is set to happen in Season 25 of The Bachelor, which is why you won't see Michelle on the original cast list. She is reportedly one of five women to get added to the show after filming commences. Though she has less time than some of the other women, Michelle still makes it to the Final Four. At the moment not much is known about Michelle but fans will only have to wait a little while before she is introduced on the show.

Who does Matt James pick in the final rose ceremony?

It was Abigail who received the first impression rose on night one, but Rachael did manage to swoon Matt. While Abigail and Rachael do look like the to be front runners of this season according to the premiere episode. According to Reality Steve, Michelle Young who arrives after the second rose ceremony and Rachael Kirkconnell make it to James’ final two. The spoiler King, Reality Steve is often correct about this kind of details.

He had also predicted who would be the winner of Tayshia’s season and his guess was right. However, sadly this time around, he is sceptical about Rachael winning. Reality Steve then mentions in his blog that if she did win Matt’s season, then she and her family, are doing an awful job of keeping it secret because the word is spreading around Cumming, GA, faster than one can expect.

