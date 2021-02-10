The Bachelor Spoilers: When Does Serena C Go Home? Know The Latest Leaks

One of the most contentious Bachelor contestants right now is Serena C. Many online fans are hopeful that the contestant will depart the show the same way Victoria was asked to leave, after having bullied Heather. As fans know, Matt is 100% against bullying and eliminated a number of contestants because of it. Will Serena face a similar fate? What are the chances of her bidding adieu? Read to find out.

The Bachelor Spoilers - When does Serena C go home?

Once MJ was sent packing, the girls found out that the cocktail party had to be cancelled and that they would have to head straight towards the rose ceremony. Many of them were visibly annoyed at the backwash but kept their mouths sealed. Serena, though, had enough of it as she proceeded to blame Katie for the cancellation. Her bizarre logic read that if Katie wouldn't have opened her mouth about the drama between MJ and Jessenia, MJ wouldn't have to leave the show as a result, the cocktail party wouldn't have got cancelled.

Basically, the girls would have got to spend more time with Matt if not for Katie. The argument was short-lived but picked up right where it left the next day. This time, Serena C on The Bachelor came prepared with more allegations and comebacks as she stated that Katie's ulterior motive of coming on the show was only to start drama, not to win Matt's heart. Fortunately, the argument didn't last long as the rest of the girls had enough of it by then and honestly had more things to worry about, like the surprise entrance of Heather Martin, a former contestant from Colton Underwood's Bachelor.

The episode headed for the worse when Matt decided to eliminate fan-favourite Katie right after his one-on-one with her. Now with Katie gone, fans wonder who would be Serena's new victim. But seems like the wait need not last long as Serena was seen calling the latest entry, Heather, a "virus" in the teaser. On the other hand, Matt is as clueless as ever but fans are praying that he somehow gets his hand on what's happening in the house and eliminates Serena for good. According to Reality Steve leaks, fans can sigh in relief as thee's a good chance that Serena will leave the show even before making it to the top five.

