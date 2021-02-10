The Bachelor Spoilers: Why Did Matt Send Katie Home? Know All Details Here

It seems like Matt has become extremely serious about meeting his future wife with the number of suitresses he's eliminating all at once. But the most dramatic elimination of the week has to be awarded to MJ Snyder, the one move that broke millions of fans' hearts was Katie Thurston's departure. Let's find out what happened in detail.

The Bachelor Spoilers - Why did Matt send Katie home?

Katie on the Bachelor had slowly made her way to being a fan-favourite as the weeks passed by. She was known to be the level-headed and outspoken contestant who always wore her heart on her sleeve. So Matt's choice of dumping Katie definitely didn't sit well with the viewers, especially when their one-on-one date seemed to have gone so well. Baffled, fans took to Twitter to come in support of Katie and slam Matt for his decision of removing the only non-problematic woman on the show.

At the one-on-one date, the duo seemed to have a gala time as they seemed to enjoy each other's company thoroughly with Matt even going out of his way to say that he was impressed with Katie's sense of humour. But it looks like a sense of humour cannot be the only quality that will get you by with a date, at least in the case of Matt. During the rose ceremony segment, the only explanation that Matt gave for Katie's elimination was that he didn't see their relationship progress and therefore, couldn't see a future with her. Though evidently taken aback by the decision, Katie proved to be a sport as she proceeded to bid her goodbyes to everyone without any qualms or cries.

Up until now, it was Katie who used to bring to Matt's attention all the drama that was taking place back in the house. Now with Katie gone, fans can only imagine how messed up the situation will be in the future with Matt being as clueless as a sommelier in a tea party. And with the Heather Martin situation still unsolved, fans are curious to see what drama plays out. As for Katie's situation, fans were definitely more sensitive about the decision than Katie herself as they expressed their displeasure on Twitter.

The DISRESPECT Matt showed Katie by having a ONE ON ONE and then sending her home like he didn’t know all day he was going to do that??? Smdh #TheBachelorABC #TheBachelor — Lindsey Taylor (@Linnddsseyy) February 9, 2021

me when me knowing

Katie gets vs. Katie is the

sent home bachelorette #TheBachelor #TheBachelorABC pic.twitter.com/lX2f8ejHSO — kayla (@kkulwicki16) February 9, 2021

Katie don’t even shed a tear it’s not your man, the chemistry was flat. A man is not looking for a buddy, a man usually wants that attraction and strong chemistry to fall in love then you gotta feed him after marriage 😂 #TheBachelor it’s okay it’s not you its him . — myviewasIseeit (@reveangelique) February 9, 2021

