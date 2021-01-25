The Bachelor's Victoria Larson Pens 'every Sinner Has Future' After Arrest Revelation

On January 22, 2021, The Bachelor’s contestant Victoria Larson took to her Instagram handle and responded to her shoplifting arrest back in the year 2012. According to E! Online, Victoria was arrested for a petit theft of the first degree in Florida supermarket. In the paperwork, it was stated that the reality star was spotted putting more than 25 items into her reusable shopping bag. Shortly after her fans and followers learnt about the incident, Victoria issued a response quoting a Bible verse in her caption in a now-deleted post. In the caption, Victoria wrote, “Every saint has a past & every sinner has a future. John 8:7”.

Queen Victoria's shoplifting arrest incident

According to E! Online, Victoria was arrested on July 3, 2012, for the petit theft in Florida’s Publix supermarket. The theft was captured on the surveillance footage which showed her putting more than 25 items which consisted of groceries and cosmetic items, into a reusable shopping bag she carried and then exiting the store without paying for the products. The total value of the products was $251.03, as reported by the site. According to US Weekly, the reality star initially denied the allegations but finally gave a written statement to the police officer.

The Tallahassee Police Department received the shoplifting complaint from the Publix after the CCTV video captured the act. The outlet reported that the reality star was taken to the Leon County Jail at the age of 19 years and was released the other day on July 4, 2012, after paying $1,000.

On August 23, 2012, Victoria also entered a plea of no contest and was further sentenced to probation of six months. In the pictures taken over the internet, Victoria can be seen sporting blonde hair instead of the brown one on The Bachelor’s latest season.

Victoria appeared on The Bachelor during Matt James’ season, in January 2021. The 28-year-old contestant is still in the show for the final rose. However, her time in the reality show has not been too easy. While introducing herself as ‘Queen Victoria’, the reality star has already clashed with several other women contestants in the house. Several of the other contestants have been criticising her calling ‘fake’ or ‘toxic’, E! Online reported.

