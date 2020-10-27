Clare Crawley Slams Criticism Over 'making' Contestants Play Strip Dodge Ball

Clare Crawley recently faced a lot of flak from netizens online for ‘making’ contestants play strip dodgeball on their first group date with her on the episode of The Bachelorette. Netizens shamed Clare for the task and stated that if dates went the same way in The Bachelor and the female contestants were asked to strip on a date, things “would break loose”. Clare was, however, able to defend herself against the claims and proved that The Bachelor has had a history of bikini-clad dates.

@Clare_Crawley It’s awful you had the guys take off their clothes if The bachelor asked the women do the same things all heck would break loose. You were wrong. Juan Pablo should have had you strip. — Kendal Sims (@kendal_sims) October 26, 2020

Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette dodgeball backlash

Clare Crawley posted a picture from a previous season of the show in response to one of the netizens who shamed the TV personality for ‘making’ the Bachelorette contestants strip on a group date. Clare captioned a picture, “You mean like this?” from Juan Pablo’s 2014 season where he was snapped with two female contestants to promote animal adoption. In the picture, former contestants Lucy Aragon and Andi Dorfman stood alongside Juan Pablo in the risqué picture, check it out below.

Clare Crawley's response

Clare did not stop there, she even liked a tweet by a netizen who pointed out that it was not so much Clare’s decision to make contestants strip than it was the production teams'. A lot of other netizens too pointed out the double standards in reality TV shows where women stripping is normalised but Clare was targeted for ‘making’ her male contestants play strip dodgeball.

The Bachelorette dodgeball date was the production team's trick- tweet

Hmmmm it’s almost like making contestants take their clothes off is a really tired production trick and wasn’t your idea at all 🤔🧐 — Alyssa Thomas (@AlyssaMThomas) October 26, 2020

Some netizens on Twitter pointed out that people are sending hate towards Clare but were quiet when Peter ‘made’ the female contestants' pillow fight each other in lingerie. Many other netizens expressed that these double standards are evident and must stop. Check out some of the tweets in Clares support below.

Fans tweet in Clare's support

It's a double standard. Keep ignoring the haters. You're strong and beautiful! 💕💟 — 😷 Hannah Thompson 😷 (@misshannah625) October 26, 2020

I HAVE BEEN SAYING THIS TO ALL THE DAMN COMPLAINERS!!!! Where was the outrage when Juan Pablo did this!? You do you, girl!! I am enjoying your journey. — Laurel (@LaurelBell85) October 26, 2020

Actually she really couldn’t considering she has a contract to abide by and she was t thrilled as well . It was inappropriate but wasn’t clares fault — Atim luri (@atim_luri) October 26, 2020

It is I agree, but Clare getting so much hate on this compared to other leads in the past is weird, no? And so much is directed at her instead of productions who should just stop this altogether — MRS (@missulong) October 26, 2020

This is why I adore you @Clare_Crawley ! They keep trying to come for you but you always out wit them — Andy A (@TannersDadAndy) October 26, 2020

What were the rules of the game on the show?

Clare’s male participants were made to play strip dodgeball. In the end, a lot of them ended up wearing just a thong. The contestants wearing the least clothes were sent back to their rooms, while the winners got to enjoy a cocktail party with Clare.

