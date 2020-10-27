Last Updated:

Clare Crawley Slams Criticism Over 'making' Contestants Play Strip Dodge Ball

Clare Crawley took to her Twitter and slammed netizens who criticised her for 'making' contestants play strip dodge ball. Read on to know details.

clare crawley

Clare Crawley recently faced a lot of flak from netizens online for ‘making’ contestants play strip dodgeball on their first group date with her on the episode of The Bachelorette. Netizens shamed Clare for the task and stated that if dates went the same way in The Bachelor and the female contestants were asked to strip on a date, things “would break loose”. Clare was, however, able to defend herself against the claims and proved that The Bachelor has had a history of bikini-clad dates.

Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette dodgeball backlash

Clare Crawley posted a picture from a previous season of the show in response to one of the netizens who shamed the TV personality for ‘making’ the Bachelorette contestants strip on a group date. Clare captioned a picture, “You mean like this?” from Juan Pablo’s 2014 season where he was snapped with two female contestants to promote animal adoption. In the picture, former contestants Lucy Aragon and Andi Dorfman stood alongside Juan Pablo in the risqué picture, check it out below.

Clare Crawley's response 

Clare did not stop there, she even liked a tweet by a netizen who pointed out that it was not so much Clare’s decision to make contestants strip than it was the production teams'. A lot of other netizens too pointed out the double standards in reality TV shows where women stripping is normalised but Clare was targeted for ‘making’ her male contestants play strip dodgeball.

The Bachelorette dodgeball date was the production team's trick- tweet

Some netizens on Twitter pointed out that people are sending hate towards Clare but were quiet when Peter ‘made’ the female contestants' pillow fight each other in lingerie. Many other netizens expressed that these double standards are evident and must stop. Check out some of the tweets in Clares support below.

Fans tweet in Clare's support

What were the rules of the game on the show?

Clare’s male participants were made to play strip dodgeball. In the end, a lot of them ended up wearing just a thong. The contestants wearing the least clothes were sent back to their rooms, while the winners got to enjoy a cocktail party with Clare.

