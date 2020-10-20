'The Bachelorette Season 16' Teaser Shows Gentlemen Join 'Clare’s Extreme Dodgeball Bash'

The brand new season of The Bachelorette season 16 features Clare Crawley; a 39-year-old hairstylist finds a suitor for herself. Originally the show was supposed to premiere in the month of May, however, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, The Bachelorette season 16 premiered on October 13. Now, the latest teaser of reality dating game has created quite a buzz online.

The Bachelorette season 16 latest teaser:

In the latest teaser for the second episode of The Bachelorette season 16, host Chris Harrison can be seen inviting all the eager gentlemen to play a round of “Clare’s Extreme Dodgeball Bash”. The show's cast was pretty hyped up to play the game until Clare decided to ‘up the ante’. In the clip, Clare can be seen making a sudden shift in the game that takes away the breath of all the gentlemen.

The hairstylist invites all of them to play a strip dodgeball game instead. The boys were divided into two teams, red and blue. As the name suggests, the losing team were made to strip one piece of their sports ensemble. Check out the teaser here:

Before the show’s premiere, Life & Style reported that the bond between Clare and Dale Moss was growing strong with each passing day. The outlet suggests that the duo is ‘very much in love with each other’. Since The Bachelorette season 16 will not get over until 2021, both the contestants had reportedly decided to keep their relationship ‘off the radar’.

If the report is to be believed, Clare and Dale connected with each other instantaneously and hit it off right away. Moreover, within just 12 days of filming the show, the California-based stylist has reportedly also told the producers that she didn’t wish to participate in the show as she had already fallen in love with Dale. Rumours of them being engaged also began doing the rounds. The viewers are left with ample of questions surrounding their relationship. Will Clare and Dale actually end up being together? Stay tuned for further updates about The Bachelorette season 16.

