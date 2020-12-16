Who Is Gabe Hall? Learn More About 'The Bachelorette' Contestant Ivan Hall's Brother

As The Bachelorette season 16 inches close to its finale episode, fans got to meet the final four contestant’s families this week. After Tayshia bid farewell to Riley, her final four suitors were Ben Smith, Brendan Morais, Ivan Hall and Zac Clark. In Tuesday night’s episode fans saw that Tayshia met the families and close relatives of her final four suitors. One of the most touching moments from the episode was when Ivan brought Tayshia to meet his parents but was surprised when his brother Gabe Hall showed up unexpectedly. Read on to find out, “Who is Gabe Hall?”

Who is Gabe Hall?

Gabe Hall is Ivan’s younger brother. During a particularly poignant moment on this season of The Bachelorette, 28-year-old Ivan Hall opened up about the Black Lives Matter movement and police brutality with Tayshia. Over the course of this conversation, Ivan revealed that his brother Gabe was in jail. During the heartfelt conversation, Hall revealed that Gabe was the younger brother he always wanted to set a good example for. Hall says, “I never got into drugs or, like drinking anything like that at all ‘cause like I literally always envision like a younger version of my brother just being there watching me doing that stuff.”However, when Ivan went off the college to become an engineer, Gabe got involved in those very things.

When Ivan returned home he realised that Gabe was not in control of himself, and he couldn’t recognise the person his brother was becoming. The Texas native then told Adams, revealing that getting involved in drugs had landed his brother in jail for four years. However, the hardest part was the birth of his niece, Kehlani. Ivan then revealed that when his niece was born, she couldn’t even touch her dad for two years as he was behind the bars. The Aeronautical Engineer then added, “Like, it’s literally through the glass screen. Like seeing my brother have to put his hand up there to hers it was just so tough, you know?”

Ivan Hall's brother in jail

What happened to Ivan Hall’s brother?

Ivan then went on to discuss his brother’s experience with correctional officer brutality. Ivan said, “My brother used to tell me stories about how these COs, correctional officers, like, literally beat him up and I felt so bad because my first question was like, ‘Well Gabe, what did you do?’ But it doesn’t matter. No matter what George Floyd did either way or what my brother did, these people have a job to do and they need to do it right. They can’t just be like hurting people for no reason.” Following this Ivan and Tayshia also bonded over growing up biracial. Hall is Black and Filipino while Adams is Black and Mexican. Ivan has featured his brother and niece on social media.

