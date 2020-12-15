The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams Finally Picks Her Final Four Men

After several emotional moments, Tayshia Adams has finally selected the final four men on The Bachelorette. During the December 14 episode of the show, Tayshia eliminated four men out of eight and chose the rest four for hometown dates. The latest episode saw the return of Bennett Jordan in the show. It was unveiled that Tayshia decided to let him stick around and give him another opportunity.

Soon after that, The Bachelorette episode saw her going on a one-on-one date with Blake Moynes. This was Blake’s last opportunity to spend some quality time with Tayshia. The duo also visited a crystal guru, but there was no connection from Tayshia’s side. She did not feel any confidence in their relationship and unfortunately, it resulted in the elimination of Blake. This left Tayshia with seven guys.

Post the date, Tayshia went on to visit the other men. She was seen on a roller coaster ride of emotions as she cried while explaining the difficult time she was having as The Bachelorette is getting closer to the finale. With a sudden twist of events, Tayshia pulled Riley aside and told him that she doesn’t feel her heart matched with his. Tayshia, on the spot, took the decision of eliminated Riley as well which meant there were six guys left now.

While Ben already had a rose from his one-on-one date, last week. He was in a safe position and Tayshia only had to select three more guys. During the rose ceremony, she had five guys to choose from – Noah, Bennett, Brenden, Zac and Ivan. After reflecting on her decisions, Tayshia finally arrived at a decision even without a cocktail party. In the evening, the episode directly took the views to the rose ceremony.

The first rose was given to Zac, followed by Ivan and Brenden. Hence, these three guys along with Ben made up the final four for Tayshia Adams in The Bachelorette. Noah and Bennett’s journey came to an end. In the next episode of The Bachelorette, Tayshia will be meeting the families of the final four men. Stay tuned for further updates.

