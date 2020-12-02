Where Is 'The Bachelorette' Being Filmed? See The Locations Of The Dating Reality Series

The latest season of the Bachelerotte stars Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley. The show began with 31 contestants trying to win over Clare Crawley, who finally chose footballer Dale Moss as her partner. After Clare's exit, Tayshia Adams is currently the Bachelorette. The show is in its 16th season and has already aired 8 episodes so far, the first of which premiered on October 13, 2020. Read on to know about the locations where the Bachelorette is being filmed.

Where is Bachelorette 2020 filmed?

The latest season of the Bachelorette looks a lot different from those in the past, mainly because of the location. According to a report by Decider, the show's makers didn't choose to shoot in the Bachelor mansion, Villa de la Vina this season but moved to a new location this year, which may look like the original house but is in fact a completely different place.

The ABC reality dating drama was filmed in a quarantine bubble at La Quinta Resort and Club. The original bachelor mansion Villa de la Vina that has a terra cotta roof and a backyard pool are located in Agoura Hills, California while the La Quinta Resort and Club is located right by the Santa Rosa Mountains, also in California.

The Resort & Club features more than 600 white adobe casitas and suites with teal blue finishings as well as more than 40 swimming pools and over 50 hot spas. The Bachelorette's filming isn't the first time Hollywood celebrities have come to the resort. The resort has welcomed stars like Greta Garbo, Clark Gable, Shirley Temple, and Ginger Rogers and on top of that, the resort even played host to former President Dwight D. Eisenhower and his family on several occasions.

The other seasons of the Bachelorette have been shot in several locations other than the Bachelor Mansion Villa de la Vina. Season 15 of the reality dating show was shot in Newport, Rhode Island and Boston, Massachusetts. The season prior to that had the crew shooting at Richmond, Virginia, Edgar Allan Poe Museum, Veil Brewing Company, and Carpenter Theatre. Besides Virginia, the former season also included visits to locations like Utah, Nevada, The Bahamas, Thailand and Maldives.

Image Credits: Clare Crawley Official Instagram Account

