The Bachelor's Matt James Reveals The Heartbreaking Reason Why He Is On The Show

Matt James recently made history when he made his debut on The Bachelor. He is the first person of colour cast as a lead on The Bachelor. However, he recently shared that he never pictured himself on a show like The Bachelor. For all the people who are wondering to know about what he had to say about him being the lead in The Bachelor 2021 cast, here is everything you need to know.

Matt James shares why he agreed to feature on The Bachelor

In a recent interview of On Air With Ryan Seacrest, Matt James revealed the real heartbreaking reason why he agreed to be a feature in The Bachelor cast. Matt James said that he never thought that he would be doing something like this. He shared that he had work, he was doing things with the kids and he was in a great spot. Talking about how he became a part of the show, Matt James revealed it was his best friend Tyler Cameron who was involved in getting him on the show. According to a report by eonline.com, Matt James is very close to his roommate Tyler.

He had competed for Hannah Brown on The Bachelorette. Matt James said that Tyler’s mother nominated him for the show. He further added that she passed away around this time last year. He thinks that she saw how much it meant for Tyler and how much he grew as a man on the show. Tyler Cameron’s mother badly wanted that for Matt James and he is now starring in the show as a homage to Ms Cameron. The host Ryan Seacrest said that it is such a sad loss but a beautiful story. Tyler Cameron’s mother Andrea Hermann Cameron, died from a brain aneurysm in March 2020 at the age of 55.

Matt further added that his perception about The Bachelor changed after he saw how it all went for his friend Tyler. Two of them have known each other since they were kids. He saw how the show changed Tyler as a man and he wanted something like that for himself. Matt James has been in several relations before but he explained that he tries to avoid repeating his father’s mistakes when it comes to love life. He also confessed that he has a fear of ending up like his father who was largely absent.

Matt James on The Bachelor 2021

According to the report, Matt James started filming for The Bachelor in September in Pennsylvania. The show premiered two days ago on January 4, 2021. The premiere of the show was received well by the viewers around the world.

Image Credits: Matt James Instagram

