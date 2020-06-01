Web Series On Zee5 And Hotstar Co-produced By Rohit KaduDeshmukh To Release Soon

Actor, producer and entrepreneur Rohit KaduDeshmukh will be collaborating with Zee5 and Hotstar for the co-production of two web series. Rohit KaduDeshmukh is the grandson of Marathi actor Usha Chavan. Rohit debuted in the film industry at the age of two where he featured alongside Usha Chavan and Dada Kondke in the film Vajau Ka. Since then, the actor has featured in a number of cameo roles in films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Golmaal Again, Pari - Not a fairytale and has also co-produced films like Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 2, 66 Sadashiv, Blackmail and 1921.

Rohit KaduDeshmukh to co-produce web series for Hotstar and Zee5

Rohit KaduDeshmukh will be releasing two web series soon. One web series will be in Marathi whereas the other one in Hindi. Though not many details about the project have bee made public yet, the makers have promised that both the web series will have different plots that keep the audience members hooked to the screen.

The cast of the latest web series to stream on Zee5 and Hotstar will include Shivani Surve, Radhika Apte, Rupali Bhosale, Saie Tamhankar, Sachin Khedekar and Harshavardhan Rane. Both the shows are expected to drop in the months of August and September respectively. On the other hand, the trailers for these web series will be released in July 2020.

Rohit KaduDeshmukh recently issued a public statement which stated that the actor has entertained his audience with his performances and continues to do so. The note states that Rohit can actually feel the emotion of the character he is playing which makes every role he plays to be more realistic and effective. On the other hand, Rohit KaduDeshmukh also owns an import-export company named Uniseller which does international trade.

Rohit KaduDeshkmukh reportedly handles a number of businesses along with his father. The actor-producer has also been looking after his family's construction firm named Rohit Constructions, a banquet hall named Usha Palace and also a resort chain by the name of Usha farms along with various night clubs in Pune and Mumbai. Rohit has also been a part of the steel and plastic industries which evidently makes him one of the most versatile people working in the entertainment industry right now.

