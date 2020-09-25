Who Is Stormfront In 'The Boys' Season 2? Know Details About New Character And Her Powers

The Boys season 2 was recently renewed by OTT platform Amazon on September 4, 2020. Stormfront is one of the main characters from the American superhero series. The Boys season 2 is narrated by Eric Kripke for Prime Video and is based on the comic book of the same name written by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Read ahead and check out details about Stormfront in The Boys.

Everything we know about 'Stormfront'

Played by Aya Cash, Stormfront is a new villain in the superhero series. She is the latest member of 'The Seven'. Stormfront is also a social media influencer. Taking a look at her supervillain powers, Aya Cash's character has electrokinetic abilities. Stormfront in The Boys publicly presents herself as supporting gender equality. However, Stormfront is also privately a white supremacist who enjoys murdering people of colour.

Also Read | 'The Boys' character Black Noir Probably Won't Get A Backstory, here's why

Stormfront is a 'Liberty'

In the comic book, Stormfront's character is originally played by a man. However, Aya Cash playing the role changes several aspects of the plot. In episode 4, 'Nothing Like It in the World', it is revealed that though she appears as a millennial to the public, Stormfront is confirmed to be Liberty. Liberty is a supervillain whose history goes back at least to the 1970s. Her story may develop further into WWII to explain her relationship in the production of Compound V.

Also Read | The Boys season 2: Giancarlo Esposito celebrate show's rating in a fresh way

Stormfront is a 'racist'

As per the book's plot, the origin story of Stormfront begins with his recruitment into the Third Reich during WWII. It is also stated that the character's ideology comes from Hitler, and he expressed racist views about inferior races. However, in the series, as Stormfront's character is a social media influencer, her true beliefs about racism are kept from the public. But to keep Storm's original identity alive, in the first three episodes, it was already hinted that she is a white supremacist and follows the Nazi beliefs. These hints include her praising Homelander's blue eyes and her attacks on black civilians.

Also Read | Did you know Tom Hanks paid for portions of 'Forrest Gump' due to shortage of finances?

Stormfront's powers

She controls some of the stronger powers seen in The Boys. Stormfront's powers include electrokinesis, flight, superhuman strength, and weather manipulation. She can also immune to sharp objects.

Also Read | Machine Gun Kelly suggests he is open to tie the knot with Megan Fox? Read here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.